Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh has reported a major scientific milestone with the discovery of a new plant species, Hoya dawodiensis, in the remote and biodiversity-rich Vijoynagar region, in Changlang district of the state. Arunachal records botanical breakthrough with discovery of new hoya species

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a social media post termed the discovery a ‘remarkable chapter’ in the state’s growing legacy of botanical research.

Researchers involved in the study said the discovery of Hoya dawodiensis is particularly significant because the Vijoynagar landscape, accessible only by air or multi-day treks, remains one of the least explored but biologically richest regions of the state.

Researchers have also recorded Hoya yingjiangensis for the first time in India, expanding the country’s known floral diversity, while Hoya nummularia has been documented in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time.

Hoya plants belong to a large group of tropical flowering species.

Officials said that these findings further strengthen the state’s botanical baseline, which has rapidly expanded over recent years following a series of new amphibian, orchid and balsam discoveries across high-altitude and tropical zones.

Khandu, while applauding the work of national and international institutions leading to the discoveries, said these findings reflect the scientific potential of the region.

“These findings reaffirm the unmatched biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said in a post on X, congratulating the joint team from the Society for Education & Environmental Development, the Botanical Survey of India and Botanic Research Singapore.

“We are committed to supporting research that brings global attention to our natural heritage,” he added.

The chief minister also noted that documenting new species is crucial for long-term conservation.

“Every discovery strengthens our understanding of these fragile ecosystems and highlights why they must be protected,” he said in his message shared on social media.

The new records are expected to aid future conservation planning and draw renewed ecological focus to the easternmost frontier of Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials said the findings come amid a productive year for biodiversity research in the state, with scientists reporting multiple plant and animal discoveries in recent months.

