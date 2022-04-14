Want strong, luscious hair? Include these food items to your haircare

With the pollution around, dust and age, we often face hair fall and the absence of strong hair. Hair growth, with time diminishes and we are left with non-voluminous hair that we are not satisfied with. People who need to travel every day for work and expose their hair to the dust outside often do not find time to take care of it the way it should be done – from oiling hair to applying shampoo twice a week to moisturising it. Hence, the hair becomes dry, shortens, the growth diminishes and the shine goes off.

However, there are natural remedies to get the shine and the growth back for the hair. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, who keeps sharing helpful tips related to health on her Instagram profile on a daily basis, shared an important insight on how to increase hair growth and strength with two food items. She wrote, "Who doesn’t like long, strong, luscious and shiny hair? Here are some natural ingredients that are easy to find in any kitchen, and can help to improve hair growth and strengthen hair."

Anjali suggested that fenugreek seeds and amla can be included in the haircare routine in order to improve the growth and the strength of the hair. She wrote that fenugreek seeds should be soaked overnight and then grinded to a fine paste. The paste can be applied to the hair and kept for around 30 to 40 minutes. Then, the paste should be washed with normal water. This should be done twice a week for a month to reduce hair fall. Being a rich source of iron and protein, fenugreek seeds help in strengthening the hair. "The fenugreek seed paste recipe helps slow down hair-fall by decreasing DHT (Di Hydro Testosterone). DTH interferes with the hair’s growth cycle, shrinking and shortening the hair that makes it easier to fall out and difficult to grow back," read an excerpt of Anjali's insight.

Another food item that can be included in the haircare routine is amla. Anjali recommended that lime juice and amla powder should be mixed together and applied to the scalp and the hair. A shower cap must be used to prevent the paste from drying. After an hour, the hair should be cleaned with normal water. Amla comes with multiple benefits. It helps in strengthening the hair, preventing hair fall and greying.

