Summer haircare: Expert tips to keep your locks looking great

Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside and that is why nourishing the hair and scalp from the inside out is essential when it comes to haircare to bring back the lustre and bounce to our hair in any weather. The constant torturing that our hair bears with heat and chemicals when we blow dry, style and/or colour them, makes it essential to nourish and pamper our beautiful tresses, especially when summers are here and the heat is at its peak.

Summers take a toll, especially on our hair. The UV rays from the sun damage the hair and make the hair cuticles dry and rough. If not taken care of properly, our hair starts looking fried and our scalp starts feeling dry.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditya Arya, Co-Founder of beauty and wellness brand ‘Yes Madam’, shared a list of things that you can easily do so that your hair’s shine stays intact even in these hot summer days.

1. Avoid using hot tools - With so much heat already in the atmosphere, additional heat damages the hair and makes the scalp go dry. Try using hot tools once or twice a week. Tie your hair in a braid after washing for a wavy curly hair look.

2. Try shampoo and conditioner with a moisturiser - Due to constant sweating and heat, the hair wash routine increases for everybody eventually which leads to dry scalp. Try a shampoo which clarifies the scalp and do not forget to apply conditioner to your hair, to lock that moisture.

3. Start using a hair protector - Just like you cover your face with sunblock, start doing that for your hair as well. Because hair, too, is a sensitive part of your body. Start using a hair sunblock in gel, cream or spray form. This will protect your hair from harmful rays of the sun and will make them look shiny all the time.

4. Wear a hat - If you are a person who has to stay in direct sun for a longer period of time, then start wearing a hat. Hats are the best solutions to protect your hair. They just don't protect the hair but also your ear and neck. There are no types of hats available in the market, you can always pick according to your look.

5. Don’t forget oiling - Many people believe that oiling is just for winters but that is the biggest misconception. Your hair requires oiling once a week in summers too. Hair oil like coconut oil or olive oil will nourish your hair and also help in the growth process.

Adding to the list, Vivek Gautam, Director and CEO NS4 Hair and Beauty Salon, shared:

1. Begin summer with a trim - This will help to obviate split ends and refresh the style. Hair extremely grows quicker within the summer.

2. Place hair up in loose and comfy designs - A braid is good for keeping your hair in control and to reduce exposure to the sun. Tight hairstyles will damage hair, particularly if your hair is dry from the summer heat.

3. Cut back the warmth - Try to dry your hair as little as possible. It's already exposed to heat every day during the summer, and it'll dry quickly. Avoid flat-irons, too, as they'll injure already-dry hair.

4. Use wide-tooth comb rather than brush - Avoid combing your wet hair as they are most vulnerable to breaking. Wide-tooth combs are most mild for untangling hair, as brushes will pull and tear once they snag strands.

5. Take essential nutrients - Healthy food is crucial to become healthy. Healthy food is outlined in terms of vitamins and nutrients needed to take care of health. Take foods rich in protein and iron. Add vegetables and fruits as an important part of your diet.

So, just like you take care of your face in summers, in the same way, take care of your hair as well because good and happy hair can make you stand out in the crowd.