Want to achieve healthy and rosy lips naturally? Check out these Ayurvedic tips

When we think about the elements that define our personality, we often focus on traits such as charisma, confidence, and charm. However, there's one aspect that we sometimes overlook—our lips. Think about it. Whether it's a warm smile, a mischievous grin, or a heartfelt kiss, your lips hold the potential to captivate those around you. Moreover, your lips reflect your self-care and attention to detail. Supple, nourished lips speak volumes about your overall health and hygiene. When your lips are soft and exude a natural glow, they become a testament to your dedication to self-love and wellness. But what about those of us plagued by hyperpigmentation and darkening of the lips? Shed your worries because we're about to embark on a transformative journey to restore your lips to their former glory! (Also read: Beauty tips: Want smooth, plump lips? Do not miss out on these 4 lip care products )

Cause for hyperpigmented (Darkened) lips

"A combination of lifestyle choices and medical factors contributes to the unsightly darkening of your precious lips. Some of the culprits behind this lip predicament include regular smoking, prolonged sun exposure, hormonal changes, allergies, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and lip care products laden with chemicals. But fret not! With knowledge and a few effective remedies, you can bid farewell to those darkened lips and welcome a healthier, rosier pout," says Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder, T.A.C - The Ayurveda Company.

The power of Ayurveda in countering damage to the lips

"Ayurveda asserts that the lips are not merely an external feature but rather a reflection of the body's internal state. Imbalances in doshas, such as Vata, Pitta, or Kapha, can manifest as dryness, discolouration, or other lip concerns. Through personalized assessments, Ayurveda provides tailored solutions to restore balance to the doshas. Herbs and natural ingredients play a pivotal role in Ayurvedic lip care. They are meticulously selected for their unique properties, harnessing their healing potential to nourish and revitalize the lips. From moisturizing oils like coconut and olive oil to the soothing effects of rose water and pomegranate, Ayurveda presents a treasure trove of botanical remedies," says Shreedha.

Tips for naturally pink and healthy lips

Shreedha further shared with HT Lifestyle, five Ayurvedic secrets for naturally pink lips:

1. Keep your lips hydrated: One of the fundamental steps in lip care is hydration. Drinking plenty of water helps to keep your lips moist and supple from within. Additionally, it is important to avoid licking or picking your lips, as this can lead to dryness and further damage. Including water-rich fruits, such as watermelon and cucumber, in your diet can help hydrate your body and naturally plump your lips.

2. Exfoliation: Let's bid adieu to dry and flaky skin, shall we? Embrace the magic of exfoliation, a secret weapon in the battle for beautiful lips. Twice a week, pamper your lips with a gentle exfoliation session that will enhance blood circulation and unveil the hidden beauty beneath. Here is the recipe for creating the perfect homemade lip scrub that exfoliates without causing damage.

Homemade lip scrub: Whip this up by blending pieces of beetroot with a teaspoon of coconut or olive oil and add some powdered sugar for a touch of sweetness. Grab a soft toothbrush, gently massage the beetroot mixture onto your lips using circular motions, and let those granules work their magic. Allow it to nourish your skin for a few minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water, and voila! Your lips will be silky smooth and ready to conquer the world.

3. Shield your lips against sun damage: The sun can be a potential enemy to your delicate lips. Due to their thin skin and low melanin content, they are prime targets for sunburn. However, simply applying lip balm with SPF can work wonders in protecting your lips from harsh UV rays. Shielding your lips not only prevents sunburn but also keeps dryness and cracking at bay, allowing your lips to bask in the sunshine.

4. Lip masks: Indulge your lips in some pampering with lip masks. These moisture-packed wonders dive deep into your lip's skin, nourishing and hydrating them from within. Say goodbye to roughness, flakiness, and dryness with this DIY lip mask.

Homemade lip scrub: Start by crushing pomegranate seeds and mixing them with either milk cream or rose water to create a delectable paste. Apply this delightful concoction to your lips, relax for 15 minutes, and then rinse it off. The pomegranate seeds will work their magic, lightening dark lips and revealing a pinker, more vibrant pout.

5. Preparing your lips for cosmetic products: Before your lips flaunt those mesmerizing lipsticks and glosses, they require some preparation and protection. Indulge them in a luxurious layering process, beginning with herbal lip balm, lip serum, coconut oil, olive oil, or lip butter. This creates the perfect canvas for your cosmetics and shields your lips from any undesired effects of chemical-laden products. For an additional dose of lip love, consider transitioning to herbal cosmetic products that prioritize the health and beauty of your precious lips.

"You have now been bestowed with the wisdom and insights to reclaim the allure of your lips, restoring them to a state of elegance and vitality. Embrace the transformative potential of hydration, exfoliation, sun protection, nourishing lip masks, and meticulous lip preparation. Through these refined practices, behold the remarkable metamorphosis of your lips into a work of art. Say farewell to the plight of darkened lips and welcome a resplendent pout, as you harness the timeless wisdom and sophistication of Ayurveda," concludes Shreedha.

