Beauty tips: Want smooth, plump lips? Do not miss out on these 4 lip care products

Have you ever wondered why your lips tend to get chapped and rough? Keeping lips moisturised should be an essential part of your skincare routine. On a daily basis your body is exposed to a number of agents that contribute to damaging the texture of your lips.

Amidst the polluted air, scorching heat, and dry weather, providing hydration to the lips is a must in order to maintain that glamorous plump. Here are some essential lip care products that you should use to keep lips hydrated and moisturised.

1. Exfoliate before you hydrate! Use lip scrubs: Using a lip scrub helps to restore the smoothness and softness of your lips. Exfoliating your lips is also an important way to allow lip balm to properly hydrate your lips. Lips can accumulate layers of dead skin just like your skin. The exfoliating agent sweeps away dead skin cells to help make your lips smooth, while the emollient delivers much-needed hydration to condition and polish your lips.

2. Settle your skin! Use lip serum: By using a lip serum, you're hydrating from within using powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, sunflower seed oil and a variety of other humectants to bring your pout back to its usual plump, smooth status. Lip serum soothe your skin and makes your lips delicate and make them look hydrated. Lip serums can be used on a daily basis because they are rich in hydrating oils that keep lips nourished.

3. The trustee lip balm: Balm helps to shield your lips from dry air, wind and cold temperatures. Lip balm contains a moisturizing ingredient that prevents water loss. It helps in replenishing your lips overnight and makes them supple and less chapped. While applying lip balm is essential in winters, it is equally important to use it in the summers too. The skin on your lips needs protection from the harsh sun rays too so look for a lip balm that contains at least SPF 15.

4. Hydrate lips! Use lip mask: The purpose of a lip mask is to hydrate your lips, which also makes them look fuller and plumper. Lip masks prevent drying out and chapping of lips, especially during the winter. They also help make your lips look plumper, especially right after using the mask, and in a more natural way than the lip liner. They can help reduce signs of aging that come from the skin on your lips getting thinner.