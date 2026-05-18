Want to control blood pressure naturally? Heart surgeon shares the first steps you should know

High blood pressure is often called a silent killer because it can quietly damage the heart and blood vessels without showing obvious symptoms. While medication is sometimes necessary, certain lifestyle changes can play a major role in naturally managing blood pressure levels.

Dr Verma highlights key lifestyle adjustments to control blood pressure naturally. (Pexel)

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Dr Subodh Verma, cardiac surgeon and Professor at the University of Toronto, shares in his May 15 Instagram post practical habits that may help keep hypertension under control without relying entirely on medicines. (Also read: Is pancreatic cancer hiding in plain sight? Gastroenterologist explains the silent red flags most people ignore )

How to manage high blood pressure

Managing high blood pressure does not always begin with medication, as consistent and disciplined lifestyle changes can play a powerful role in bringing blood pressure levels under control, explains Dr Verma. He stresses that for many people, especially those in the early stages of hypertension or with borderline readings, the first and most effective step is often correcting everyday habits that silently impact heart health over time.

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{{^usCountry}} “Well, start with the fundamentals. Reduce sodium or salt intake. Move your body most days. Increase your physical activity. Lose even a small amount of weight. Limit alcohol intake. Prioritise your sleep and manage your stress. Now, these aren't small changes. They can lower blood pressure significantly. And for many patients, this is where treatment actually starts before medications. Control the basics and you can really change your outcome,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Well, start with the fundamentals. Reduce sodium or salt intake. Move your body most days. Increase your physical activity. Lose even a small amount of weight. Limit alcohol intake. Prioritise your sleep and manage your stress. Now, these aren't small changes. They can lower blood pressure significantly. And for many patients, this is where treatment actually starts before medications. Control the basics and you can really change your outcome,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How lifestyle changes improve heart health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How lifestyle changes improve heart health {{/usCountry}}

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He further explains that these changes work together to improve how the heart and blood vessels function. Reducing salt helps prevent fluid retention and eases pressure on the arteries, while regular physical activity strengthens the heart and improves circulation. Even modest weight loss can reduce strain on the cardiovascular system, and better sleep along with stress management helps regulate hormones that influence blood pressure levels.

Dr Verma also points out that consistency is key, as these habits are not quick fixes but long-term lifestyle adjustments that gradually improve overall health. While medication may still be required in some cases, he notes that many patients see meaningful improvement when they commit to these foundational steps early, making lifestyle modification the first and most important line of management for controlling blood pressure effectively.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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