Want to protect your brain? Neurosurgeon shares what to do to avoid serious injuries: 'High BP is a silent killer’

What are some things people should do and stop doing to avoid becoming a neurosurgical patient? According to neurosurgeon Dr Stefan Thomas Lang, some of the most important precautions are surprisingly simple.

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“Wearing a helmet on an e-scooter is probably like a single biggest thing you can do. I see it all the time,” Dr Lang said in an August 9 Instagram post, highlighting the importance of protecting the head from potentially devastating injuries. (Also read: ‘7 best fruits for fatty liver’: Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares fibre-rich fruits to support liver health )

He also urged people to stay away from alcohol and keep their blood pressure under control. “We see a lot of people who have uncontrolled high blood pressure end up having a bleed in their brain,” he explained.

High blood pressure can put your brain at risk

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{{^usCountry}} There is a reason high blood pressure is often referred to as the “silent killer”, Dr Lang noted. Since hypertension can exist without obvious symptoms, regularly monitoring and managing blood pressure is important for reducing the risk of serious complications, including brain haemorrhage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is a reason high blood pressure is often referred to as the “silent killer”, Dr Lang noted. Since hypertension can exist without obvious symptoms, regularly monitoring and managing blood pressure is important for reducing the risk of serious complications, including brain haemorrhage. {{/usCountry}}

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Discussing his experience as a neurosurgeon, Dr Lang also spoke about the profound impact brain injuries can have on a person. Unlike many other organs, the brain plays a central role in controlling personality, thoughts and memories.

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“Certain brain injuries can erase all of your memory, right? You can’t form new memories. You might lose your old memories. Your personalities can change, etc.,” he said, underscoring why he has developed an immense respect for the organ.

Why talking to your family about medical wishes matters

The conversation also prompted Dr Lang to reflect on the fragility of life and the importance of discussing difficult decisions with loved ones before an emergency occurs. “You know, life is very fragile,” he said. He advised people to speak to their loved ones and family members about what they would want in the event that something serious happened and they were no longer able to make decisions for themselves.

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“It’s difficult as someone who doesn’t know the patient to try and make decisions in the heat of the moment,” he explained. Having these conversations in advance can help family members and medical teams understand a person’s wishes during an unexpected and potentially life-threatening situation.

Ultimately, Dr Lang’s advice goes beyond avoiding injuries. It is about taking simple preventive measures, managing important health risks and having difficult but necessary conversations with the people closest to you.

Dr. Lang completed an undergraduate degree in Neuroscience and Cognitive Neuropsychology at the University of Guelph. He then attended medical school at the University of Ottawa, followed by his neurosurgical residency at the University of Calgary.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.