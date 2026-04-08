Want to try niacinamide as a beginner? Dermatologist shares how to introduce this cult favorite skincare ingredient

Niacinamide has been the buzzword in the skincare landscape for a while, touted as a holy grail for many skin concerns. But before you jump on the bandwagon and add niacinamide to your routine, it is important to understand all the basics properly.ALSO READ: Dermatologist reveals what happens to your skin when you are obese: ‘Impairs wound healing…’

Niacinamide is a non-irritating ingredient and can be added to the skincare routine. (Photo: Yahoo Creators)

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, we asked Dr Varshini Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist of Glow Clinic, about the correct usage of niacinamide.

But before we get to the basics, let's take a closer look at how niacinamide actually works on the skin and which skin types benefit the most. “Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a commonly used ingredient in skincare formulations. It helps maintain overall skin health and, since it is not an exfoliating active molecule, it is well tolerated by most people, including those with sensitive skin,” she explained.

What are the benefits of niacinamide?

Now, let's try to understand why it has achieved its much-sought-after status as an ingredient in skincare formulations.

The dermatologist shared its multitasking abilities, “Niacinamide helps balance and regulate sebum production, making it effective for oily and acne-prone skin," she noted. "By controlling excess oil, it helps reduce acne and minimise the appearance of dilated or enlarged pores. It also has strong anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce redness, irritation, and skin sensitivity." This means niacinamide is helpful for those struggling with oily or acne-prone skin.

Who should be using niacinamide?

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Fungal acne has a burning sensation. (Shutterstock)

{{^usCountry}} In a way, all skin types can safely use niacinamide as it is mild and non-irritating, according to Dr Reddy. It is also effective for pigmentation and uneven skin tone, particularly post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. People with dry and dehydrated skin can use it as it helps to strengthen the skin barrier and prevent water loss, while acne-prone and oily skin types benefit because of this ingredient's ability to regulate sebum and reduce breakouts. How should niacinamide be introduced for the first time? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a way, all skin types can safely use niacinamide as it is mild and non-irritating, according to Dr Reddy. It is also effective for pigmentation and uneven skin tone, particularly post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. People with dry and dehydrated skin can use it as it helps to strengthen the skin barrier and prevent water loss, while acne-prone and oily skin types benefit because of this ingredient's ability to regulate sebum and reduce breakouts. How should niacinamide be introduced for the first time? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Reddy shared important tips and tricks to keep in mind when you are about to add niacinamide for the first time to your routine:

Start with a lower concentration and gradually increase, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Beginners can start with 2–5% and build up to 10%.

Niacinamide takes time to show results, so consistent use for at least 4–8 weeks is recommended

It can be layered with acids, as it does not directly interact with them; however, every skin type is different, so patch testing is important.

It works especially well in a morning routine when fewer activities are being used.

Rarely, some individuals may experience mild flushing or redness. In such cases, review other products being layered and simplify the routine to niacinamide, moisturiser, and sunscreen.

Can niacinamide be used with other active ingredients?

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There are many active ingredients, like Vitamin C, rentinols, already existing in skincare. So the question arises if you can use niacinamide along with them. The dermatologist shared an affirmative answer, “Niacinamide can be safely used with most active ingredients, including vitamin C, AHAs/BHAs, and retinol. Its anti-inflammatory and barrier-repairing properties make it an excellent supportive ingredient that works in tandem with other actives to improve overall skin health.” This means, unless there's any sensitivity, you can safely use it in both morning and night routines.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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