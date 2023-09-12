Often in life, we go through situations where we feel that we are struggling with the emotions we have. The surge of emotions can also make us have thought patterns that are unhealthy for us. The mood swings, anxiety, stress can make us want to scream for help. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, in fact it shows that we are willing to heal from the situation. "Intentional vulnerability with people you care about is a way to deepen the bond between you and support yourself (true self-care). Interestingly enough, research shows that most people feel good about being able to help others. It’s really a win-win," wrote Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi as she explained how being vulnerable with people who care about us can help us to heal.

Ways to ask for support when we are struggling(Unsplash)

Sadaf further noted down a few ways by which we can ask for support from others when we are struggling:

Ask for accountability: When we go through situations where we are unable to do things without the help of another person, we should ask and request them to accompany us. Any relationship is a two-way street and being accountable for the responsibilities entrusted to us in a relationship helps us to demonstrate care, affection and love.

Ask for a specific task: In case we are not able to seek help in everything that we are doing, we can start small by seeking help with a specific task. Taking small steps can help us feel safe and better. This will further initiate the healing process.

Ask to talk: Talking and communicating the emotions we are feeling to a person we care for and feel safe with can help us to get more clarity about our own emotions. The first step to healing is being aware of the emotions we have.

Ask for a change: When things start to get very overwhelming, we should ask for a change. Postponing plans or dropping out of plans are allowed as long as we learn to prioritise ourselves and our mental health.

Ask for a check-in: Sometimes we need to ask people to check-in on us when we feel that we are not able to handle the emotions we are feeling.

