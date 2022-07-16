Ways to keep Dermatitis at bay: Dermats share tips

Dermatitis is a general term for skin inflammation wherein the skin typically appears dry, swollen and often discolored. While the causes of such condition may vary between its different types, some are long lasting while some are recurrent during flare ups. Commonly referred to as eczema, some types of dermatitis are usually found among children while a few mostly are associated with adults. How do we keep Dermatitis at bay, especially in the monsoon season when the skin and scalp are extremely prone to infections and other conditions? Dermats shared their insights on ways to protect the skin and hair and lead a healthy life.

Symptoms of Dermatitis:

The symptoms of dermatitis or eczema differ in accordance with the type of the condition. The most commonly found symptoms are itchy rashes on skin and redness, inflamed gray or reddish-brown patches on feet, hands, neck, chest, hands, knee bends and bends of the elbows, among other parts. Some people also suffer with continuous itching, which often worsens at night. Other symptoms include thickening and cracking of the skin.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Vatsal Panwar, Cosmetologist, Medharbour Hospital, Gurugram pointed out ways to protect the skin from Dermatitis:

Hydration: "Anyone suffering from dermatitis should regularly apply moisturizer to ensure that the skin remains hydrated. One must also avoid washing hands too frequently with soaps. Rather, they must use mild and gentle cleansers that minimize drying of the skin,” said Dr Vatsal Panwar.

Comfy clothes: The clothes we wear need to be airy and comfortable, preferably made of cotton, as it would help in absorption of sweat, thereby not letting it sit on the skin for long. This can help us in dodging chances of Dermatitis.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Hair expert, Surya Brasil further noted down tips to avoid Dermatitis in hair and scalp:

Seborrheic dermatitis: “Seborrheic dermatitis can often be seen in infants younger than 3 months as well as in adults in the age group of 30 to 60 years due to different allergic reactions. Caused mostly by weather, hormonal changes or harsh chemicals such as PPD, EDTA, Ammonia, its by-products and synthetic fragrance, at times it can also be triggered by everyday food items like cheese, tofu, salt in chips, bread or cake etc. Though chemical-laden shampoos and creams are available, but they only treat it superficially, and dermatitis often comes back once you stop using the product,” said Clelia Cecilia Angelon.

Natural alternatives: Natural alternatives always work better as compared to chemical-laden products. If one is susceptible to dermatitis, then it is a good idea to avoid styling products or chemical-based shampoos, dyes etc. Softening and removing the dermatitis scale by using rich Ayurvedic and natural ingredients is recommended.