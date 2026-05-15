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What does Selena Gomez eat in a day? Benny Blanco exposes singer's ‘diet of a 5-year-old’: Burgers, fries, no veggies

Being a successful popstar, actor and entrepreneur does not mean your diet is guaranteed to be healthy. Benny Blanco shared what Selena Gomez likes eating.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 03:54 pm IST
Written by Eshana Saha
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Selena Gomez seems to love fast food like a love song! Her husband, Benny Blanco, recently revealed that the pop star and actor has the eating habits of “a five-year-old child.” Speaking on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Podcast, the record producer opened up about Gomez’s surprisingly unhealthy food preferences and shared details about what she actually enjoys eating.

Check out what Selena Gomez eats for breakfast!(Pinterest)

Also Read | Selena Gomez offers candid view of life after her wedding to Benny Blanco in a new Instagram post

Selena Gomez may be a chart-topping pop sensation, an A-list actor, and one of the world’s most successful celebrity beauty entrepreneurs, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she follows a health-conscious diet. Despite her glamorous public image, the 33-year-old appears surprisingly relatable when it comes to her everyday eating habits. According to the Daily Mail, during a private taping of the podcast in West Hollywood, Benny Blanco reportedly opened up about his wife’s favourite food combinations and her preferred breakfast choices. The episode is expected to air in September.

Selena Gomez’s eating habits

However, this is hardly new information about Selena Gomez. The singer and actor has long been known for both her lack of cooking skills and her indulgent eating habits. According to the Daily Mail, Gomez was once hospitalised for malnourishment, reportedly linked to her junk food-heavy diet. She has previously admitted that one of her biggest issues is simply not eating right, revealing her love for sweets such as M&M's, Kit Kat, Snickers, and Goobers. In a 2016 interview with Bon Appetit, Selena also shared that she kept her tour bus stocked with Hot Cheetos, chocolate, and pickles, while admitting that she also loves indulging in a plate of fried chicken.

Why is fast food bad?

According to Medical News Today, fast food is typically calorie-dense while offering far less nutritional value than whole, unprocessed foods. It is often loaded with sugar, salt, saturated or trans fats, along with heavily processed ingredients and preservatives, while lacking essential nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Experts warn that consuming fast food regularly can increase the risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and liver damage. It may also contribute to inflammation in the body and trigger stronger cravings, potentially leading to overeating and binge-eating habits.

 
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / What does Selena Gomez eat in a day? Benny Blanco exposes singer's ‘diet of a 5-year-old’: Burgers, fries, no veggies
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