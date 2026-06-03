What happens after you quit smoking? Pulmonologist explains recovery timeline, from 20 minutes to 10 years

Smoking is a dangerous, fatal habit and there is no safe limit to it, no matter how one tries to justify it, whether as a social smoker during office breaks or by promising to only a one cigarette a day. But such compromises of ‘once in a while’ can still harm the body, as tobacco affects almost every organ and major physiological systems.ALSO READ: Smoking in your 20s and 30s? Cardiologist reveals early heart damage you may not feel yet: ‘Even few cigarettes can…’

Quit smoking and see how your health improves!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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When you completely quit smoking, not just once in a while but strictly, your body begins to show major changes. From the first few minutes after your last cigarette, the healing process slowly begins.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr (Col) SP Rai, consultant, pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, walked us through the changes the body goes through after quitting smoking, right from the first few minutes to the months that follow.

Human body has the ability to heal

The very moment a person begins smoking, tobacco's destructive effects also begin affecting the body. The doctor, in fact, warned that the damage is not limited to the lungs solely, but rather extends to almost every organ, including the heart, blood vessels, brain and skin.

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{{^usCountry}} But here is the silver lining: the recovery begins the moment you quit smoking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But here is the silver lining: the recovery begins the moment you quit smoking. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Rai assured, “The damage caused by tobacco can feel overwhelming, but the truth is, the human body has a remarkable ability to heal itself. What surprises most people is that recovery does not wait, it begins within minutes of putting out the last cigarette.” Recovery timeline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rai assured, “The damage caused by tobacco can feel overwhelming, but the truth is, the human body has a remarkable ability to heal itself. What surprises most people is that recovery does not wait, it begins within minutes of putting out the last cigarette.” Recovery timeline {{/usCountry}}

Regular activities like climbing stairs, which once made you feel winded, become easier after you quit smoking. (Picture credit : Gemini AI)

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The recovery process after quitting smoking does not begin after months or years, but rather it is immediate. The first few changes show up in minutes.

“Just 20 minutes after quitting, heart rate and blood pressure start dropping back toward normal. Within 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels in the blood return to normal, and oxygen begins circulating more effectively through the body,” the pulmonologist said, describing the changes that begin within the first 24 hours of quitting smoking.

Then, within weeks or months, the doctor said that blood flow improves and the lungs begin to recover. Activities that may have once felt laborious while smoking, such as walking to the corner, climbing a flight of stairs or getting through a workout, start to feel more manageable.

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The changes then become more evident over the long term. As per the pulmonologist, at the one-year mark, the risk of coronary heart disease drops by roughly half compared to someone who continues to smoke. Given that smoking is one of the leading risk factors for heart attacks and strokes worldwide, this is a significant shift.

The benefits then continue to build with every smoke-free year. He elaborated, “The longer a person stays smoke-free, the more the body continues to repair itself. By five years, the risk of stroke can fall to levels seen in non-smokers. By ten years, the risk of dying from lung cancer is nearly half that of a continuing smoker, and the risks of several other cancers decline substantially too. By fifteen years, the risk of coronary heart disease comes close to that of someone who never smoked at all.”

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So, the body continues to repair itself year after year, reducing the risk of serious conditions like stroke, lung cancer and coronary heart disease. The longer a person remains smoke-free, the more these risks continue to decline

Symptoms begin to improve

The pulmonologist noted that coughing and breathlessness begin to reduce, while the lungs slowly start to ‘clear out everything’ that had built up over the years of smoking. The changes can be wide-ranging, going beyond internal physiological improvements. Over time, a person may also begin to notice visible changes in how they feel and look. "Breathing improves taste and smell, energy levels pick up, and the skin looks healthier,” Dr Rai said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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