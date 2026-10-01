What happens during a heart attack? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London with 25+ years of experience explains

Have you ever wondered what happens during a heart attack? According to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon, one of the most common misunderstandings about heart attacks is that many people think they happen inside the heart. But that is far from the truth.

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In an Instagram Reel posted on September 30, Dr London explained that a heart attack actually occurs on the outside of the heart, rather than inside. Here's what he explained:

Understanding the heart's arterial system

According to Dr Jeremy, the heart is just a pump that is powered by a muscle, and that muscle requires oxygen and nutrients. He added that in most people, this work is divided among three arteries: “one on the front, one on the side, and one on the back or the bottom of the heart.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further explained, “What's interesting is that the artery on the front and the artery on the back are sister arteries. They connect to each other. So if a blockage happens slowly in one of these arteries, the other can help supply that area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained, “What's interesting is that the artery on the front and the artery on the back are sister arteries. They connect to each other. So if a blockage happens slowly in one of these arteries, the other can help supply that area.” {{/usCountry}}

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What happens during a heart attack?

According to Dr London, most heart attacks occur because a plaque ruptures and a clot forms. He added, “This blocks the blood flow down to the heart muscle below that area, starving it of oxygen and nutrients.” So, if you have ever wondered, this is where symptoms of chest pain come from

Now, to fix this, Dr London emphasised that stents can be placed inside these arteries. Stents help reestablish blood flow. “Bypass surgery can be performed to reroute blood flow around the blockage on the surface of the heart,” he added, underlining that heart attacks happen in arteries on the surface of the heart, not inside.

About the expert

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. The heart surgeon has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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