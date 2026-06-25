What happens if you use AI every day? Know how to use it responsibly and keep your independent thinking intact

Innovation always moves in the direction of convenience. If you glance a few decades back, the transition from bulky analogue communication devices like landline phones and button phones to the all-in-one sleek smartphones that fit right into palms feels revolutionary. Likewise, every new invention which promises to be convenient, make life faster, easier and way more efficient attracts a lot of attention. Now, the pursuit of convenience, with automation at its core, has entered the realm of thinking, reasoning and decision-making, the very core tenets of independent thinking.ALSO READ: Does doing nothing feel uncomfortable? Neurologist reveals why you are ‘addicted to productivity’

You lose critical thinking skills when you use AI routinely.

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The unprecedented development of AI has surely thrown a new curveball into the long history of convenience. What earlier started as basic automation of physical tasks in the early days of AI, now enters a new territory where it is beginning to think with humans, disconcertingly, sometimes instead of humans, dawning a new era of cognitive convenience.

Think about all the ways AI is replacing all the arduous mental work you once had to do. Find it hard to lock in the perfect comeback during an argument on chat? AI comes to the rescue. Struggling to write an assertive email without sounding rude? AI drafts it. Want to plan a trip itinerary? Again, AI will jot down all the steps. Even for something as basic as a lazy photo dump's caption, AI is consulted.

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{{^usCountry}} But with all this convenience, your actual thinking is getting replaced. What is the cost of this? You may use AI routinely for small tasks, but the cumulative effect could be dangerous. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But with all this convenience, your actual thinking is getting replaced. What is the cost of this? You may use AI routinely for small tasks, but the cumulative effect could be dangerous. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To understand the repercussions of overusing AI, HT Lifestyle connected with experts, who shared the possible consequences and underlined the need for caution. What happens to your brain when you use AI routinely? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To understand the repercussions of overusing AI, HT Lifestyle connected with experts, who shared the possible consequences and underlined the need for caution. What happens to your brain when you use AI routinely? {{/usCountry}}

You lose out on critical thinking skills when you depend too much on AI. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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We asked a neurologist to map out the impact of excessive AI use on the brain. Dr MS Panduranga, senior consultant, neurology at Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, Delhi, spotlighted the alarming problem of ‘gradual thinning of mental effort.’

“When AI is used heavily for remembering, reasoning, or problem-solving, the brain quickly learns that it no longer needs to do that work itself, and over time, this can quietly change how information is processed and retained,” he said, suggesting how the brain's function itself changes.

But here's what is missed often. Offloading mental effort is not new; it did not begin with AI. Humans have already done it with calculators, GPS, maps and search engines. Though AI consolidates these functions and expands on them. The neurologist believed that AI's range is different, which makes it different. Dr Panduranga said that AI can write, reason, and create on demand.

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This demonstrates AI eases far more cognitive tasks than earlier tools ever could, spilling into the territory of independent thinking in the guise of convenience.

Another problem which the neurologist drew attention to was how the spontaneity of original thoughts is waning. He described, “When people skip the step of trying to recall or work through a problem themselves before turning to AI, their brains miss out on the very practice that strengthens memory and sharpens thinking. Being able to get answers instantly all the time might also make attention begin to drift more readily, since it trains the mind to anticipate quick responses rather than maintaining focus over time.”

On the widely discussed ramifications of AI use, the neurologist also acknowledged that creative thinking and problem-solving skills may begin to weaken when one depends too heavily on AI.

AI-fry in workplaces

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Workplaces are seeing the rise of AI fry. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Another expert brought in the workplace perspective, adding another layer to the discussion around the side effects of AI use. Since workplaces are among the spaces where AI is used most frequently, Paul Salnikoff, managing director and chief executive officer at The Executive Centre, told HT Lifestyle that ‘AI brain fry’ is surfacing in offices now.

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“'AI brain fry' is a new phenomenon that is surfacing as an unintended consequence of the always-connected, AI-powered workplace. As the roles change from task performers to controllers and interpreters of the AI output, the workload gradually becomes increasingly cognitively demanding,” he said, suggesting that AI is now actively taking up space in work.

Really, to put it in simple words, employees may no longer do the simple tasks manually. They offload every task to AI. But this has actually become counterproductive. Employees still need to monitor prompts and inspect the AI-generated output. They need to review and correct it, which takes up mental effort and feels draining. With companies focusing on automation, the task of constantly supervising AI output is also exhausting and frustrating.

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As a cue to combat the mental plateauing caused by massive AI overuse, Paul observed that as work is becoming more AI-powered, spaces around are changing in response, especially the workplace design. Offices are now including quiet corners, natural light, greenery, flexible seating and spaces that support both thinking and rejuvenation, helping employees with better clarity and independent thinking.

“Over the years, we’re seeing a clear rise in demand for spaces that balance intensity with intentional pause. Environments that allow individuals to reset and refocus are no longer a luxury; they are critical to sustaining performance in the AI era,” he added.

How to use AI responsibly and retain your independent thinking?

First think by yourself and try to solve it with your own original idea, before turning to AI. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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A blanket ban on AI is not the answer. As per neurologist Dr Panduranga, you need to change the way it is used, avoid passive usage and instead be more careful, in a way AI acts as a support and complements your learning and creativity.

He recommended a simple hack, “Try answering any question you have independently first, then use AI to test, improve, or refine the reasoning.”

To break it down, the doctor's hack urges people not to rush to AI immediately. First, let your brain attempt the task. Then, use AI to check for inconsistencies, gaps and structure. Learn from it after cross-checking the response. This way, independent thinking stays alive.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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