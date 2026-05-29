Running on low sleep? Neurosurgeon shares 5 foods to give your brain an instant boost and enhance cognitive function

Dr Rupa Juthani, a US-based neurosurgeon specialising in pituitary and skull base tumour surgery as well as Gamma Knife radiosurgery, is sharing five science-backed strategies she personally uses to support brain function and maintain cognitive sharpness after a night of poor sleep. In an Instagram video shared on May 2, the brain surgeon highlights, “Middle of the night brain surgeries are exhausting, these five things can help you recover and be your best the next day.”

From hydration and coffee to antioxidant -rich fruits and targeted supplements, small nutrition choices can offer a helpful boost to focus, memory, and mental clarity when your brain feels like it’s struggling to catch up.

After a night of poor sleep , the next morning can feel especially hard – your body feels heavy, your thoughts move slower, and even simple tasks can take more effort than usual. While nothing replaces a good night’s sleep when it comes to recovery, there are certain foods and nutrients that may help support brain function on those occasional days when you’re running low on rest.

Creatine for brain recovery According to Dr Juthani, taking a double dose of creatine may help the brain recover after a night of poor sleep. She says she uses creatine daily to support both brain health and muscle recovery, but after a night of inadequate sleep, she adds a higher one-time dose to her routine. Referring to a study, she notes that a single high dose of creatine may help counter some of the cognitive decline linked to sleep deprivation.

She explains, “In addition to using creatine daily to support brain health and muscle recovery, I use a single high dose after a night of poor sleep, based on studies showing benefit under these conditions: Creatine in a single high dose may reverse sleep-deprivation induced decline in brain function. More studies are needed to determine doses and who might benefit the most.”

Hydration Dr Juthani recommends paying close attention to hydration, especially if you’re taking creatine regularly, as the supplement draws water into the muscles and can increase the body’s fluid needs. Keeping up with your water intake can help support how it works while also helping you feel your best overall. The neurosurgeon notes, “Hydration is key, especially if using creatine.”

Blueberries for a quick brain boost The brain surgeon highlights that blueberries may offer an immediate boost to memory and cognitive function, in addition to being rich in fibre and antioxidants. She also notes that pairing a protein-rich diet with fibre-rich foods can be especially beneficial, as the combination helps support sharper cognitive performance throughout the day.

Dr Juthani cites scientific research and explains, “Blueberries may provide an immediate boost to your memory and cognition, in addition to its fibre and powerful antioxidants benefits. I usually practice intermittent fasting, but when I am sleep deprived I pair protein and fibre rich foods to stay sharp. This study was a randomised controlled trial showing cognitive and vascular benefits from the equivalent of a handful of blueberries particularly in ageing patients.”

Multivitamins and omega-3s Dr Juthani recommends taking vitamin D alongside a multivitamin containing B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids to support brain function and cognitive health. According to her, each of these nutrients plays an important role in boosting memory and focus. She highlights, “Vitamin D, omega 3s, and B-vitamins all play an important role in memory.”

Black coffee for the caffeine and antioxidants According to the brain surgeon, coffee can enhance cognitive function and mental performance, not only because of caffeine’s stimulating effects but also due to the antioxidants it contains, which may help support functional connections in the brain. She explains that this can contribute to quicker reaction times, improved alertness, and better memory. However, Dr Juthani also points to research suggesting that these brain-boosting benefits are most strongly associated with black coffee, and that adding sweeteners or extras such as milk may reduce or alter some of those effects.

Dr Juthani cites a study and explains, “Coffee enhances cognitive function and performance, partially by its stimulant effects but also by enhancing functional connections in the brain, resulting in more rapid reaction times and memory. But coffee does more than just enhance alertness and mental performance. Data has shown that drinking black coffee is correlated with healthy brain ageing. This effect seems to be eliminated with the use of sweeteners or additives like milk. The benefit also seems specific to coffee, not other forms of caffeine like tea.”

Sleep is still important Despite sharing these strategies to support brain function during periods of sleep deprivation, Dr Juthani emphasises that sleep itself remains the most effective tool for recovery. She notes that while these hacks may help ease some of the cognitive effects of a poor night’s sleep, they are intended only for occasional support and should never be treated as a replacement for proper rest. The neurosurgeon concludes, “Sleep is the most powerful way to recover – and prevention is always better than treatment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.