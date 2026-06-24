Does doing nothing feel uncomfortable? Neurologist reveals why you are ‘addicted to productivity’

The neurologist connected this to the brain's inherent reward loop. Describing how this works, he elaborated, "Every time a task is completed, the brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to motivation and reward. When you cross off a to-do list, respond to emails, or achieve a goal, it creates a small sense of satisfaction." But when this becomes a habit, Dr More warned that the brain begins to ‘want’ this dopamine rush more frequently. Soon, constant productivity because of the brain's reward loop feels rewarding and pleasant.

This discomfort can surface during a free evening after a long day at work, or on a quiet weekend, when there is really nothing to do. Surprisingly, Dr More shared that even after a long, hectic, and tiring day, some people still yearn for more work.

But since when did the brain become so addicted to productivity that rest started feeling like guilt? HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Aniruddha More, consultant neurologist at Jupital Hospital, Thane, who broke down the science behind the deep-seated guilt of not being productive.

All your emails are read and replied to. Your assignment has been submitted well within the deadline. The laundry is done, the home chores are all completed, and for once, your to-do list is empty. But instead of feeling relaxed, a stubborn itch follows, which can be best described as an unsettling friction with the stillness of nothing to do. It is uncomfortable to sit with. You end up feeling weirdly guilty, so you end up scouring for more work. ALSO READ: Replaying the same cringe memory from years ago? Neurologist explains why brain remembers embarrassing moments

Why do you feel like a failure when relaxing? The next step is even worse. The neurologist connected productivity to self-worth. This means that when people are at rest or relaxing, they may begin to view themselves in a poor light, as if their value depends only on how much they are able to do.

Relaxing makes you regret, as if you are undeserving of rest, or that you have not earned it enough and should still be doing something more productive.

The reason why this happens is that silence brings unresolved thoughts to the surface. "Silence creates space for unresolved thoughts, worries, or emotions. Hence, people always choose to stay busy to avoid feeling this discomfort,” Dr More reasoned.

This can be observed in the way people are unable to fully immerse themselves in their own holidays, take breaks, or sit through a movie without thinking about unfinished work.

How does too much productivity affect you? You may become susceptible to several problems that the expert mentioned, including irritability, poor concentration, sleep disturbances, mental fatigue, and eventual burnout. The chase for productivity is deemed ironic by the doctor, as the chase actually makes you less productive, because you become mentally and physically fatigued.

“The brain was never designed to operate at maximum output all day,” he asserted, implying how you may be overriding the brain's natural need for rest.

How can you rethink productivity? You need to rethink the concept of productivity. Dr More recommended the steps, “I encourage people to view rest as a biological necessity rather than a reward that must be earned. A casual stroll without thinking of it as a means of exercise, spending time with family, reading, or simply sitting quietly, are not wasted hours. These activities allow the brain to reset and function more efficiently.”

The healthiest thing you need to look for is a balance. Again reiterating how imperative rest is, the neurologist asserted, “The ability to switch off, recharge, and be present is not laziness but a sign of neurological wellbeing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition