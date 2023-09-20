The duration and volume of blood flow during periods differ among women where what may be considered as excessive bleeding for one woman could be completely regular for another but it is important to know how much blood loss is absolutely normal during menses. Periods are an inevitable part of a woman's life but the cramps that often accompany them can be absolutely dreadful. What is a normal amount of blood loss during your period? (Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Unsplash)

As the uterus contracts to shed its lining, it can cause intense pain that ranges from a dull ache to sharp and debilitating twinges. These cramps can leave us feeling helpless and unable to carry out our daily activities in a normal manner and those notorious camps will make you believe that you have had intense blood loss.

What is the common blood flow during periods?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharadi, answered, “Did you know? A majority of women will experience around 50 milliliters of blood flow during menses which is equal to around 3 tablespoons but there are some women who tend to witness blood flow over 5-6 tablespoons. Well, we know that most of you won’t agree as you tend to change pads, menstrual cups or tampons from time to time and the flow looks heavy but understand that the menstrual fluid also contains uterine tissues, thickened endometrial cells and blood clots that tend to add volume to the menstrual fluid coming out of the body. Hence, one may end up believing that the flow is heavy.”

What do heavy menses mean?

Dr Preethika Shetty shared, “The definition of heavy periods mean blood flow over 70 milliliters, changing pads after every 2 hours and periods lasting for more than 7 days. This excessive bleeding can be distressing and may require more frequent changes throughout the day. In addition to the increased blood flow, women with heavy menses often pass larger blood clots during their period. These clots can vary in size and colour and may range from small specks to palm-sized masses. The factors leading to heavy bleeding are endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and uterine fibroids.”

The health expert concluded, “Understanding what heavy menses look like allows women to better assess their own situation and seek appropriate medical attention if necessary. Monitoring the volume of blood loss as well as any changes in colour or consistency are useful indicators when discussing your symptoms with a healthcare provider. Remember that although having a heavier period may impact your normal routine temporarily, there are various treatment options available that could alleviate your discomfort and improve your quality of life during menstruation. Speak to the doctor to seek prompt medical attention.”