What is basal cell carcinoma, the skin cancer Hugh Jackman got screened for, know first signs and symptoms

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in an Instagram reel advised people to put some sunscreen after he underwent biopsy for basal cell carcinoma (BCC). He was seen wearing a bandage on his nose in his video message "It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me... This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now," said the actor emphasising the need to apply sunscreen. "Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe," he added. According to reports, the actor has received at least six treatments for skin cancer in his life after first being diagnosed with it in 2013. (Also read: Researchers reveal how some skin cancer resist treatment) Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer and begins in basal cells of the skin(Instagram)

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer and begins in basal cells of the skin, the ones responsible with producing new skin cells as the old ones perish. It may appear as a transparent bump or growth on the skin that won't heal; it may occur in the areas that are exposed directly to sunlight. Avoiding direct exposure to sun and applying sunscreen can help protect against the cancer.

What is basal cell carcinoma; know the first signs and symptoms

"Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that usually develops on areas of skin exposed to sun such as face, neck, arms. It usually appears as a change in the skin like a growth (small pearly bump growth) or small open sores that won't heal. It is usually a slow growing tumour that may or may not bleed and can sometimes be painful," says Dr Nikhil S Ghadyalpatil, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist & Hemato-Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

Causes: How basal cell carcinoma develops

"The relationship between sun exposure and BCC is complex, depending on the timing, pattern and amount of ultraviolet radiation. Both UV-A & UV-B rays are known to cause mutations in tumour suppressor gene p53, a common event in BCC development. Fair skin, red or blond hair, light eye colour, albinism, ageing, intake of immuno-suppressive drugs, exposure to chemicals like arsenic, inherited syndrome like xeroderma pigmentosum are some other known risk factors. BCC usually appears as non-healing sore. This sore can present as a shiny, skin coloured or brown, black, blue bump. Sometimes it can be in form of flat, scaly patch. This bump can bleed and scab over," says Dr Shweta Mutha Pande, MD, DNB Radiation Oncology, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

Who is at risk

"There are many risk factors that are attributed for basal cell cancer such as UV radiation exposure from sun, tanning, old age, fair skin, and family history of basal cell cancer. Among these risk factors, sun exposure is responsible for 90% of basal cell cancers," says Dr Ghadyalpatil.

Diagnosis for basal cell carcinoma

"Diagnosis is usually made by clinical examination and a biopsy by an experienced doctor. These tumours are very slow growing tumours and rarely spread to other organs and carry a very good prognosis if diagnosed early," says Dr Ghadyalpatil.

How to prevent exposure to ultraviolet to avoid this cancer

"Best way to prevent BCC is avoiding sun exposure especially when sun rays are strongest i.e during middle of the day, wearing sunscreen and re-applying every two hours, covering hands, arms, leg with proper clothing, avoiding tanning bed which is a common practice in western population. Diagnosing the condition at earliest followed by proper treatment should be the aim. Treatment usually includes wide local excision with adequate margins. Other popular treatments are curettage and electro desiccations, cryosurgery, Radiotherapy and photo dynamic therapy," says Dr Pande.

