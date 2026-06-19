What is face yoga? This International Yoga Day 2026 know how it can make your face look firmer, brighter

International Yoga Day 2026: The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21, and the theme for 2026 is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ reminding us that yoga is suitable for people of all ages. It helps keep the body agile, active, and flexible.

Face yoga stimulates your facial muscles. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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But yoga is not solely limited to familiar body stretches and asanas. There's yoga for your face, too! Known as face yoga, it is a natural beauty ritual that focuses on the face, jaw, and neck. It supports yoga's holistic idea of wellness, showing how healthy ageing can naturally extend to skin and facial wellness too, and how yoga can truly be a head-to-toe practice.

To understand face yoga better, beauty expert Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, who has over three decades of experience, shared with HT Lifestyle what it is and how it can benefit you.

What is face yoga?

As the name suggests, face yoga focuses on your face, neck, and jaw. Kochhar stated that there are over 40 facial muscles, but we do not consciously use all of them.

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{{^usCountry}} “Face yoga involves basic exercises, stretches, and gentle self-massage, which wakes up facial muscles,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Face yoga involves basic exercises, stretches, and gentle self-massage, which wakes up facial muscles,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When you regularly practise certain face yoga movements, your face may gradually look more refreshed and develop a healthier tone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you regularly practise certain face yoga movements, your face may gradually look more refreshed and develop a healthier tone. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The benefits of face yoga, according to Kochchar, come from consistency. Much like body workouts, the face also needs regular movement for visible changes to appear soon. “Doing these moves regularly makes a difference. The muscles in your face get toned, your circulation improves, and your lymphatic system gets moving, so your skin glows and looks healthier," she said, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The benefits of face yoga, according to Kochchar, come from consistency. Much like body workouts, the face also needs regular movement for visible changes to appear soon. “Doing these moves regularly makes a difference. The muscles in your face get toned, your circulation improves, and your lymphatic system gets moving, so your skin glows and looks healthier," she said, {{/usCountry}}

Face yoga makes your face look firmer and brighter. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} What are the exercises? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What are the exercises? {{/usCountry}}

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Face yoga is actually simple in practice, and beginners can easily start. They need light finger pressure and repeated muscle engagement. According to WebMD, here are a few easy facial yoga exercises you can try:

1. The cheek lifter

Open your mouth to form an “O.”

Fold your upper lip over your teeth.

Smile. This lifts your cheek muscles up.

Gently place your fingers on the top part of your cheeks.

Relax your cheek muscles to return your face to the original position and lower your fingers.

Repeat this raising and lowering 10 times.

2. Happy cheeks sculpting

Smile with your lips pursed together so your teeth don’t show.

Focus on smiling with the corners of your mouth. This forces your cheeks up.

Put your fingers at the corners of your mouth.

Slide your fingers to the tops of your cheekbones.

Relax and then repeat 10 times.

3. Eyebrow lifter

Press three fingertips from each hand under each eyebrow to force your eyes open.

Smile and try to push your eyebrows down.

Close your eyes and roll your eyeballs up.

Relax and repeat 10 times.

How will your face look?

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Kochhar listed out that with regular practice, your face looks:

Firmer: Certain movements target facial muscles in areas such as the cheeks, jawline, and neck.

Certain movements target facial muscles in areas such as the cheeks, jawline, and neck. More toned: Repeated muscle engagement helps improve facial definition

Repeated muscle engagement helps improve facial definition Fresher: Better blood circulation can support oxygen and nutrient flow to the skin.

Better blood circulation can support oxygen and nutrient flow to the skin. Brighter: Improved circulation may give the skin a more awake, healthy appearance.

Improved circulation may give the skin a more awake, healthy appearance. Less puffy: Gentle massage and movement support lymphatic drainage, especially around the eyes and jaws.

But these will take time to show. The beauty expert reminded, “Face Yoga isn’t magic, and it won’t take the place of medical treatments or hand you instant results. Like any workout, you need to stick with it. Five to ten minutes every day works better than the occasional marathon session."

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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