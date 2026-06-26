What is hormone burnout? Longevity doctor explains why you are tired, gaining fat and cannot sleep

As people are getting more accustomed to the modern, ever-busy yet sedentary lifestyle, issues such as feeling exhausted, gaining body fat, and difficulty sleeping are becoming all the more common.

Hormones have a significant role in causing burnout. (Pexels)

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These make one’s brain feel slow, lower morale, and affect the overall quality of life. Despite popular belief, they do not always mean that an individual is lazy, undisciplined or getting old, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health. It just might be the symptoms of hormone burnout.

Taking to Instagram on June 26, Dr Vass explained what that is, why it happens, and what can be done to reverse it.

What is hormone burnout?

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{{^usCountry}} People often get worn down by stress, poor recovery, under-eating, overtraining, disrupted sleep, and ignoring the early signals the body is sending. In such cases, the hormones start to compensate until they cannot anymore. This is when things start to get difficult, noted Dr Vass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People often get worn down by stress, poor recovery, under-eating, overtraining, disrupted sleep, and ignoring the early signals the body is sending. In such cases, the hormones start to compensate until they cannot anymore. This is when things start to get difficult, noted Dr Vass. {{/usCountry}}

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The common signs of hormone burnout, as listed by Dr Vass, include:

Low energy and mood swings

Weight gain around the midsection

Poor sleep or night waking

Low libido and brain fog

Burnout after workouts

The core hormones involved in hormone burnout are as follows:

Cortisol: When cortisol levels are chronically elevated, one experiences fatigue, anxiety, and gains belly fat

When cortisol levels are chronically elevated, one experiences fatigue, anxiety, and gains belly fat Testosterone / Estrogen: Low levels of testosterone or estrogen lead to low motivation, libido, and recovery

Low levels of testosterone or estrogen lead to low motivation, libido, and recovery Thyroid (T3/T4): Thyroid hormone disorder leads to sluggishness, including brain fog, cold hands, and slow metabolism

Thyroid hormone disorder leads to sluggishness, including brain fog, cold hands, and slow metabolism Insulin: Greater insulin resistance in the body leads to fat gain, cravings, and sugar crashes

What causes hormone burnout?

As per Dr Vass, “These hormones don't fail overnight; they get worn down.” The most prominent causes behind them include:

Chronic stress

Poor sleep quality

Overtraining/under-recovering

Crash dieting

Ignoring lab work until symptoms hit

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None of these works alone. It is together that they bring down an individual’s health.

How to reverse hormone burnout?

The good news about hormone burnout is that it is reversible. “Fix the environment the hormones live in, sleep, protein, strength training, blood sugar stability, labs and the entire system becomes responsive again,” noted Dr Vass. He listed out the ways as follows:

Fix your sleep (deep sleep means hormone repair)

Strength train two to four times per week

Eat more protein and balance blood sugar

Track labs (free T, cortisol, insulin, thyroid)

Add peptide or hormone therapy only if needed

“You don’t need another crash diet. You don’t need more stimulants. You need a reset, not more pressure,” pointed out the physician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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