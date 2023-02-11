What is Mesotherapy? Does it really work for hair loss or hair thinning?

Many of us are now experiencing hair loss problems at an early age due to a variety of factors, including poor lifestyle, diet, medical disorders and genetic issues. Fortunately, with medical advancement, hair loss can now be controlled with the help of therapies/procedures.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic in South Delhi, explained “Meso-therapy is a non-surgical approach to stop hair loss and promote hair growth. In this technique nutrient-rich liquid is injected into the skin layers surrounding the hair follicle; this layer is situated between the skin's tissue and the layer of fats. Men and women can benefit from mesotherapy or micro-needling for the treatment of hair loss or thinning hair issues."

Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Senior Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, Aster RV Hospital elaborated, “Mesotherapy is a convenient, safe, and painless non-surgical procedure. It is used for different issues like lipolysis, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation and hair loss. A mixture or cocktail of various compounds, including plant extracts, nutrients, enzymes, homoeopathic remedies, pharmaceuticals, vitamins, amino acids and other bioactive components, are delivered throughout the treatment into the dermis or subcutaneous layer.”

He added, “Many other techniques have been used. The procedures which are no-needle and micro-needle are less invasive. Ingredients of the chosen mesa cocktail depend on the indication and play a major role in the outcome. Despite its popularity, mesotherapy has a scarcity of large-scale studies on its efficacy and safety profile. Nevertheless, the choice of the meso product and technique must be done with great detail to achieve the best desired results.”

Dr Jangid revealed that in order to encourage hair growth and stop hair loss, a cocktail of nutritional boosters including biotins, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, etc., are injected into the mesoderm during this procedure. He shared, "It enhances blood flow across the entire scalp and aids in reestablishing the balance of hormones in the scalp's mesoderm. 6 to 10 sessions are required within the gap of a week time for best outcomes. According to specialists, this therapy is helpful for those suffering with Androgenetic Alopecia or other types of hair loss. Mesotherapy is a safe, efficient, and virtually painful treatment.”

Talking about the mechanism of action and rationale, Dr Sunil Kumar said, “Mesotherapy's exact method of operation is unknown. Mesotherapy essentially enables an agent to act deeper than a simple topical treatment by avoiding the systemic effects of oral or intravenous medication administration.Mesotherapy is believed to promote the body's circulatory, lymphatic and immune system to incite a biological response.” He listed the basic qualities of mesotherapy procedure which allows the technique to be a safe and effective procedure:

1. It facilitates the penetration of large molecules into the skin's and hair's superficial layers.

2. Due to slow clearance of superficially delivered drugs by the general circulation, mesotherapy results in gradual penetration of the drugs into the dermis/target area resulting in a longer duration of action, decreased dosing and faster outcomes.

3. Multiple pricks during the procedure result in improved microcirculation,

epidermal turnover and stimulation of collagen remodelling, imparting improved tone and texture to the skin and Hair.

4. As the penetration is restricted to the upper layers of skin, the procedure has minimal invasiveness and pain, though in some it can be combined with topical anaesthesia.

Dr Jangid concluded, “Mesotherapy is effective when combined with other therapies or procedures but cannot be considered as the first line of treatment. Additionally, mesotherapy treatment is not US-FDA approved. Though, mesotherapy is non-invasive, nearly painless, and has its own set of advantages and according to your hair condition only a certified dermatologist can determine whether mesotherapy will be effective for your situation or not. Mesotherapy is effective for hair loss brought on by circumstances including stress, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, etc. When compared to invasive and surgical treatments for hair loss and thinning hair, mesotherapy can be considered as a treatment option that offers a virtually painless and safe experience. Therefore, if you are going through hair loss, let a dermatologist assess your situation and provide appropriate advice and therapy in line with your hair loss condition.”

