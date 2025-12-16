What is mouth taping? From benefits to risks, experts share insights

Mouth taping is a bedtime practice that involves keeping the mouth taped shut at night. Mouth taping, which focuses on nose breathing during sleep, has gained popularity in recent times, with many claiming that this practice can result in some health benefits. Many believe that it can reduce snoring, improve sleep quality, and increase the flow of oxygen. Mouth taping explained: Can sleeping with your mouth taped improve health or harm it?(Shutterstock)

According to Healthline, one of the key advantages of this process is its potential to foster nose breathing, which can eventually lead to better respiratory function and overall health. But at the same time, there are some side effects and risks of mouth taping. Mouth taping has its own limitations and potential risks as well.

Significance

Mouth taping helps in lubricating the nostrils and preventing the sinuses from drying out. It also helps to make the air one breathes in more humid, which can help chronic lung diseases like asthma, as reported by Healthline. The report further suggested that mouth taping balances out pH levels in the mouth, preventing dental decay, dry mouth, and gingivitis, and this practice also increases the intake of nitric oxide, which is crucial for brain function, cardiovascular health, and overall blood oxygen levels.

“The main proposed benefit of mouth taping is promoting nasal breathing, which helps filter and humidify air and may reduce snoring or dry mouth for some individuals," sleep expert Wendy Troxel, Ph.D. — a RAND Corporation senior behavioral specialist and licensed clinical psychologist in Utah — told Fox News Digital.

Side effects and risks

According to the Healthline article, a person should not go through this method if he/ she have severe nasal congestion from allergies or illnesses. The report further noted that one must consult a doctor about certain risks of mouth taping, and those are - skin irritation on the lips and around the mouth, sticky residue left over the next day, and insomnia and sleep disruptions.

It should also be noted that any benefits seen from mouth taping are based on anecdotal evidence only, and to date, there have not been any clinical studies conducted to prove this practice treats any underlying health condition, as reported by Healthline.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition