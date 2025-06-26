Is mouth taping safe? Experts cite health concerns over viral TikTok trend

The bedtime trend of mouth taping is back in the spotlight. Social media platforms, including TikTok, are filled with videos featuring influencers and fitness enthusiasts waking up with a tape on their mouths. Aimed at promoting nasal breathing, it requires people to keep their mouth taped shut at night. While some claim mouth taping can have few health benefits, experts have warned about potential risks associated. What is mouth taping? Health experts cite safety concerns(Shutterstock)

Mouth Taping: Is it safe or dangerous?

Sleep expert Wendy Troxel, a RAND Corporation senior behavioral specialist and licensed clinical psychologist in Utah, believes people should approach this practice with “considerable caution.” She told Fox News that scientific evidence has shown that mouth taping effectiveness remains “limited.”

Although people report less snoring or better sleep, most of such claims are “anecdotal and not well-supported by rigorous research with large and diverse samples,” the expert suggested.

Troxel feels that the overall impact of this habit is modest and highlighted that there was no strong evidence to prove that mouth taping changes jaw shape.

Troxel along with sleep and wellness expert Todd Anderson said mouth taping is not at all recommended for those who have nasal congestion, blockages and allergies.

Anderson futher told the outlet that those who are overweight, drink alcohol, as well as those who fall sick early, should avoid this practice.

Those experiencing mouth breathing or snoring have been advised to consult a healthcare provider rather than taping their mouth at night before going to sleep.

It is safe and more effective to treat the root cause of the underlying problem than taping the mouth shut, Troxel said.

Individuals who are healthy, at low risk and do not have sleep apnea can experiment with mouth taping by approaching it “scientifically and with caution,” the expert added.

The Sleep Foundation cautions on its official website that there are several side effects of mouth taping, such as difficulty in breathing, skin irritation and anxiety.

FAQs:

1. What does mouth taping mean?

The practice involves putting a special adhesive tape over the lips at night before going to sleep to keep your mouth closed and avoid mouth breathing.

2. Are there any benefits of mouth taping?

Sleep expert Wendy Troxel said the key proposed benefit is to promote nasal breathing, since this helps in filtering air and even reduces snoring.

3. Can mouth taping help in getting a more defined jaw structure?

Experts have cautioned that there is no “strong evidence” to prove that it changes jaw shape.