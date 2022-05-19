What is pet meditation; know its benefits and step-by-step technique from expert

There are some activities that we enjoy doing so much that they are almost meditative. One of them is being in the company of our loving pets. How about transforming this quality time into meditation time? If you are a proud pet parent, and want to reap benefits of this ancient practice along with your pet - dog, cat, rabbit et al, pet meditation could be the perfect therapy for you. (Also read: Yoga expert on 8 wonderful benefits of morning meditation)

Meditation is an effective tool to calm your mind and connect with a more peaceful side of you. It can help you overcome many mental blocks, nourish your creative side, increase your productivity and make you feel joyful in general. But not everyone can master the technique. Pet meditation is a fun way to calm yourself and your canine or feline friend. Get that hyperactive pet baby and make them sit for a meditation session with you; or you can just let them be and they will, like your wandering thoughts, come back to you eventually to be your meditation partner.

So what exactly is pet meditation? In an email interview with HT Digital, Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass, talks about the practice, its steps, benefits and more.

What is pet meditation

The act of meditating with your companion animals next to you or in the vicinity where you can feel their energy and hold an intention to connect is referred to as pet meditation. In pet meditation, you may begin your practice by focusing on your pet’s presence and rhythms and the bond you share with it to achieve a state of calm, love and safety.

This is a good practice for people who may find it challenging to meditate on their own or want to boost emotional connection with their pets. While this is a general overview, there are plenty of ways to practice together with your pets to support your regular routine. When we meditate with pets, we can experience a deeper practice with lasting benefits for both us and our pets.

Benefits of pet meditation for humans

Deeper meditation: Getting centered with your pet can help support your practice. Focusing on your beloved pet helps foster inner peace. The very act of being kind to your pets allows you to soften and be more kind to yourself. This energetic exchange will help you feel more grounded.

Meditation becomes more fun: Some people may find traditional meditation repetitive and not engaging enough. For them, meditating with pets can add a sense of purpose outside oneself that is fun, happy and playful.

Strengthens human-animal bond: Meditation with a pet can become a routine that helps establish deep emotional connection with your pet

Boosts mood: Simply being in the presence of a pet can boost mood and relieve stress. Studies show that even a simple interaction with animals, such as petting, can help relieve stress, depression, and anxiety.

Wellbeing, resilience and quality of life: Bonding with animals can reduce loneliness and fear, and increase quality of life. Physical benefits may include reduced pain, fatigue, lower blood pressure, and stress hormones.

Benefits for pets

Calming effect: Animals may experience the same benefits from meditation, especially relaxation, which can be really helpful for high-energy pets.

Improves behaviour: Animals thrive on routine. They also sense and react to their human’s energy, which becomes calmer during meditation. Creating a regular time to meditate together can have a strong positive influence on animal behaviour.

Makes them feel safe: Meditation will help companion animals feel more grounded and build deeper trust between you and them. This is especially relevant if you have a new pet or if the pet has been rescued or adopted.

Reduces stress: Just like for us humans, pets can feel happier and more at peace when their stress response takes a break after meditation. This enables the body’s natural healing process to function optimally, which is particularly useful for older and ailing pets.

How to practice pet meditation

According to some practitioners there are different kinds of pet meditations. For example, pet body scan – a modified body scan meditation technique that involves focusing on your pet’s body parts instead of your own. Meditational walks with your pets are another way to achieve mindfulness in the company of your pet animal. Or just, observing your pet, holding it close to you can help you experience more stable concentration during a meditative practice.

Here are steps to do pet meditation

Here are certain guidelines and tips which can help both you and your furry friend to get into a harmonious energy zone and achieve a higher state of bliss, balance and calm.

- Find a comfortable place, a nook or a corner, where you can put cushions, rugs and your pets’ favorite things such as a blanket, or their basket. Since animals are driven by their sharp senses, it will help if you are consistent with the set up. It will help them get comfortable and ease into the practice.

- You could introduce an aroma, such as spray of rose water or incense to help your pet get accustomed to the meditation environment. Incense sticks can also be used but without lighting them.

- Set an intention to bond with your pet.

- Your companion animals may choose to lie down next to you or wander off to another room while you are meditating. Don’t get distracted by them. Let them wander and come back to you, just like your thoughts. They can sense your energy and become quiet and sit on your lap or next to you. They become part of the energy circle.

- Pets respond more to meditative breathing techniques, such as Bhramri pranayama (bee breathing) where you make a humming sound while exhaling.

- Physical contact with pets is not necessary during meditation. Let them be the way they want to be. If they are nearby, you may put your hand on them or pet them.

- Some practitioners experience a deeper practice by syncing their breath with the rhythms of the pet.

- You may try placing a crystal in the vicinity to invite in positive vibration and healing energy for you and your pet.

- Be mindful of your pets’ presence and the joy they bring to your life. Feel and acknowledge their love and gratitude towards you.

- Repeating a ‘mantra’, such as “Our bond is special and pure”, can help focus your attention on your bond with your pet. The more attention you give it, the more you will nourish it.

Who should go for this kind of meditation?

The practice has multiple physical, mental and emotional benefits for healthy individuals, for those who simply do not feel comfortable meditating alone, and for those who suffer from mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. It can also be helpful for those who are lonely, under high stress, or suffering from physical or emotional pain. However, people with serious mental health disorders, such as schizophrenia or psychosis, should attempt practising meditation after checking with their doctor.

Can all pets meditate?

There's no clear answer to this. There's plenty of anecdotal, and some empirical evidence, to suggest that animals such as dogs and cats can sense changes in vibrations and energy pathways and participate in meditative practice with humans. However, animals such as snakes, and fish also have an enhanced sense of perception of energy. There's an account online of how snakes entered Isha ashram of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev attracted by the energy of people meditating there.

Pets may find some forms of meditation more preferable than others. Mantra meditations that are loud or those that require vigorous movement may be disturbing to your pet and may make it more challenging for them to share the experience with you.

How pet meditation is different from traditional meditation?

Traditional meditation can be hard for some people. Animals, by their nature, are grounded in the present moment. Including a pet in your mediation can make the experience more engaging and easier to focus.

Meditating with your pet can be a special experience for you and them. As sentient beings, we all feed off each others’ energy. So, cultivate and commit to a meditation practice as an energetic offering for your pet — the energy of calmness and centeredness will be beneficial for you both.

