What is the best age to have a baby? Kolkata fertility specialist answers the big question

The pressure to “have kids at the right time” is real. Amidst a ticking biological clock, lifestyle choices, career goals, and societal expectations, deciding when to plan a baby can be overwhelming, especially for women. While the internet is filled with theories and advice about the “right” age to have a baby, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anindita Singh, fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata, breaks down the reality behind age, fertility, and pregnancy.

Is it right time to have a baby?(Unsplash)

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Is there ever a right age to have a baby?

Dr Anindita highlighted that there is no universally "right" age to have a baby because the decision depends on three factors, which include biological, medical, and personal influences.

The fertility specialist said, “From a physiological standpoint, people achieve their highest level of fertility during their 20s, which starts to decline after they reach 30 and continues until 35 when the decline becomes more pronounced.” The decrease happens because both the amount of eggs and their quality undergo alterations, which affect both conception chances and the development of gestational diabetes and chromosomal abnormalities.

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Women between 30 and 40 years of age can experience successful pregnancies. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Doctors believe that age functions as a pregnancy outcome factor, but they consider other factors necessary for assessment. Women between 30 and 40 years of age can experience successful pregnancies when they receive proper medical treatment and continuous health assessments and maintain their medical stability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors believe that age functions as a pregnancy outcome factor, but they consider other factors necessary for assessment. Women between 30 and 40 years of age can experience successful pregnancies when they receive proper medical treatment and continuous health assessments and maintain their medical stability. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Anindita, “The three main factors which determine health status include physical fitness and the presence of chronic diseases, mental health status, and access to quality medical care.” The outcome of pregnancy is determined by lifestyle factors, which include nutrition, sleep quality, stress levels, and the presence of harmful habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol excessively.

What do couples need to know before planning a baby?

Dr Anindita highlighted that people who become parents need to develop their physical and mental capabilities because parenthood requires them to create who they become as parents. People achieve readiness for parenthood through their emotional development, relationship building, responsibility management, and biological development.

There is no universally "right" age to have a baby because the decision depends on several factors. (Unsplash)

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Clinicians recommend planning that requires people to maintain awareness of their current situation, which they should develop throughout their entire life. People need to understand their fertility cycle together with medical assistance timing so that they can make reproductive decisions with confidence. “Regular health check-ups, early fertility assessments when indicated, and open discussions with healthcare providers can further support individuals in making informed and timely decisions about parenthood,” Dr Anindita told HT Lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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