What is the best time for meditation? Deepak Chopra answers

Started your meditation practice but yet to figure out the best time to do it? Spiritual leader and renowned author Deepak Chopra has some answers for you.

Just like you have ideal time to have meals or hit the bed, apparently meditating at certain times of the day brings better results. The ideal frequency can also help you enjoy the recuperative and healing benefits of meditation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Chopra meditating twice a day is ideal and works the best for you. He also at what time you should sit for meditation in a day.

While we all know early morning is one of the ideal times to meditate, Chopra says instead of meditating right before you sleep, it is ideal to do it early evening after you are back from work and before having your dinner.

ALSO READ: Do you fall asleep during meditation? Deepak Chopra explains why

"Ideally, it is best to meditate twice a day, once in the morning before work, and in the early evening after work and before dinner. That way the rest you gain from the meditation serves as a basis for the activity that follows," Chopra said while answering query of a user related to the right time to meditate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The user asked Chopra if it's okay to meditate past 8pm and the spiritual leader advised for early meditation in the second half of the day.

"If you meditate right before going to bed, you don’t have that same benefit. But if the choice is between meditating before bed or not at all, then it is better to meditate even if it is late. However, now that you know the value of earlier meditation, make an effort to establish a regular routine so it is not put off until bedtime," said the popular public speaker.

Meditation has multitude of benefits from reducing stress, promoting productivity, regulating moods, helping you stay focussed to even help improve your relationships in general.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON