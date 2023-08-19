What is Yoga nidra; master the technique for deep relaxation and know 10 incredible benefits

Yoga nidra is a technique that helps you get into a deep state of relaxation without falling asleep and while still being aware of your surroundings. Highly effective in getting rid of accumulated stress, Yoga nidra helps you connect to brain's parasympathetic network where the body and mind get into rest and repair mode. Similar to meditation in approach, Yoga nidra helps release stress from each and every part of the body, calms the brain and helps in better sleep. Yoga nidra can heal, refresh and rejuvenate a person and after practicing the technique one can even get relief from chronic pain, anxiety issues and other such mental health problems. (Also read: 3 wonderful Yoga poses to practice post dinner for sleeping better)

Yoga nidra revitalizes the body and mind. It resets the mind, heals the body and prepares one to handle the daily tasks much more optimally. (Pexels)

Yoga nidra is practiced by lying down on a mat or even bed. One then focuses on their breath while scanning each and every part of the body. This can also be done through guided relaxation techniques on YouTube. With each breath, stress is released and a fresh energy fills your senses. The practice can also help one deal with negative thoughts and situations better.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa in an interview with HT digital shares 10 benefits of Yoga Nidra.

"With yoga nidra, your objective is to enter a deep level of conscious awareness sleep, which is a more profound state of relaxation with awareness, while you are lying down. This stage entails crossing over from the unconscious to the aware, from awake consciousness to dreaming, then from dreaming to not dreaming while still awake," says the Yoga expert.

1. Regulates nervous system

Yoga nidra is effective in utilizing the autonomic nerve system. The autonomic nervous system controls bodily functions including heartbeat, breathing, digestion, and blood flow that happen automatically. The sympathetic and parasympathetic nerve systems are also a part of this system. Anxiety appears to be lessened more effectively by yoga nidra. Studies have shown how yoga nidra is a helpful method for easing both cognitive and physical signs of worry.

2. Calms the brain

Brain waves that are transitioning into sleep start off as thoughtful beta waves, go through alpha wave phases, then theta wave stages, and eventually reach the slowest frequency of sleep, delta wave stages. Yoga Nidra leads users into a relaxed state that is somewhere between the alpha and theta states. As a result, we can lie in a state of profound relaxation in between waking and sleeping.

3. Better quality of sleep

Yoga nidra encourages restful sleep and relaxation in a way that traditional meditation doesn't. To relax the nervous system and promote less stress and greater health, one can practice the phases of body scan and breath awareness alone.

4. Helps you connect to yourself

Yoga nidra gives you a place to consider what you need right now and a chance to focus on letting go of long-repressed emotions. You can experience an emotion and 'face' what you want to overcome while in a yoga nidra session without 'diving into it' entirely or feeling the emotion to the point of being overwhelmed. You continue to feel the emotion and related sensations as you get farther in the practise.

5. Creates new neural pathways

Using this technique, you may delve deeper into a behaviour pattern, gain a greater understanding of your response, and eventually enable the trait to dissolve into the ocean of consciousness. You can also feel comfortable during this journey of self-awareness and change. It is no longer a lasting impact at that moment. You are freed from that thinking or action pattern.

6. Increased attention and focus

Yoga Nidra's relaxing influence on the mind makes it possible to increase concentration and focus. This makes it a great habit for learners or anybody looking to increase productivity.

7. Pain relief

Yoga Nidra can be a useful treatment for those who have chronic pain. This is due to the fact that it supports both mental and physical relaxation.

8. Reduces stress

A significant portion of people continue to feel tension and irritation. The person is more susceptible to psychological and psychosomatic problems as a result of this ongoing stress in the body, mind, and emotions. Numerous mental and physical advantages of yoga nidra have been demonstrated.

9. Boosts immunity

Yoga Nidra's relaxation-inducing effects can lower stress levels, which helps strengthen the immune system. The immune system has been demonstrated to benefit from yoga nidra by functioning immune cells more effectively and producing more antibodies.

10. Spiritual connection

The objective of yoga nidra is to achieve the transitional awareness that enables the conscious mind to explore imaginative thought and picture streams. People can attain deeper degrees of relaxation, access their inner knowledge, and change limiting attitudes and behaviours via the practise of yoga nidra.

