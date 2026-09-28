What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay eats to stay fit at 52: From two idlis and eggs in breakfast to his ‘favourite mutton biryani’

At 52, actor-turned-politician Vijay continues to follow a disciplined approach to food and fitness. According to his fitness trainer Naresh Kumar, who worked with Vijay on films including Master (2021), the actor prefers simple, home-cooked meals and focuses on portion control rather than restrictive eating.

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In a May 2026 interview with Times Now, Naresh has also revealed that Vijay carries his own food during hectic schedules, including political rallies, and avoids outside and junk food. (Also read: ‘Angrezi vs Indian uncle’: Fitness coach compares 80-year-old men in West doing push-ups to Indian men with pot bellies )

In an April 2022 interaction with IBC Mangai, Naresh said Vijay does not completely restrict himself from particular foods. “He eats everything but in limited quantity,” the trainer said. He also revealed that Vijay usually wakes up early, between 5:30 am and 6 am, regardless of his work schedule.

What Vijay eats in a day

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{{^usCountry}} According to Naresh, Vijay’s daily routine revolves around home-cooked food, moderate portions and relatively simple meals. His reported meal schedule includes: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Naresh, Vijay’s daily routine revolves around home-cooked food, moderate portions and relatively simple meals. His reported meal schedule includes: {{/usCountry}}

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Breakfast: Vijay usually has his first meal around 9 am. His breakfast typically includes two idlis with eggs. During his preparation for Bigil (2019), vegetables were also reportedly included in his morning meal.

Lunch: Lunch is generally around 1 pm and consists of home-cooked food, with vegetables and fruits forming part of the meal. Rice can also feature, along with a moderate portion of protein.

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Snacks: If he gets hungry between meals, Vijay opts for lighter options such as fresh salad. His trainer has also mentioned juices as an occasional choice between meals.

Dinner: Dinner is kept light and is usually eaten early, around 7 pm to 7:30 pm. He usually prefers lighter meals such as soup or salad.

Vijay does not follow a vegetarian diet. According to Kumar, chicken and fish are included in his meals but in controlled portions. The focus, as described by his trainer, is on moderation rather than completely eliminating non-vegetarian food.

Fitness goes beyond food

Naresh has also spoken about Vijay’s commitment to staying active despite demanding schedules. His routine has included activities such as walking, weight training, cycling and running, depending on his commitments. The trainer has said Vijay makes an effort to stay physically active even when a packed schedule makes a regular workout difficult.

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Despite his disciplined routine, Vijay makes room for indulgent foods. Mutton biryani is among his favourites, and he has been known to serve it to members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) during gatherings at his Panaiyur office near Chennai.

Vijay also has a soft spot for traditional South Indian sweets. His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, has spoken about his love for sakkarai pongal and reportedly used to prepare and send the dish to him when he was shooting in Chennai.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.