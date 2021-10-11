Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / When Bhagyashree spilled beauty tips for reducing pigmentation, acne marks
health

When Bhagyashree spilled beauty tips for reducing pigmentation, acne marks

In a viral video on skin therapy, Bhagyashree shared an easy beauty tip and homemade hack for reducing pigmentation and acne marks on our face and we are hooked | Watch
When Bhagyashree spilled beauty tips for reducing pigmentation, acne marks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

It is a lesser known fact that Bollywood actor Bhagyashree is a certified nutritionist and wellness expert who is accredited by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, American Naturopathic Medical Accreditation Board and American Holistic Health Association. However, fans can vouch for the diva's effective beauty hacks and workout motivations which she regularly shares on her social media handle, mostly on a weekly basis.

Taking to her social media handle a couple of days back, Bhagyashree spilled beauty tips for reducing pigmentation and acne marks. In a viral video on skin therapy, the fitness addict shared an easy homemade hack for reducing pigmentation and acne marks on our face and we are hooked.

“As we age, we all get worried about wrinkles and pigmentation,” Bhagyashree related. “So what do I do? Something really simple. I use banana peels,” she revealed.

Elaborating on the benefits of banana peels, Bhagyashree said, “Bananas have got two important ingredients - silica and phenolic. Silica helps in collagen production which is really good to plump up your skin and phenolics are antimicrobial. That means it helps in removing pigmentation and acne marks.”



Bhagyashree suggested, “Gently rub the inside of banana peels(the white part) on your face. Allow to remain for about 15 mins and then wash off with cold water (sic).”

She promised that using this banana face mask will get you a glowing skin and we can't wait to try our hands on it. What about you?

Topics
bhagyashree beauty beauty trends beauty tips beauty routine beauty hack skin pigmentation viral video
