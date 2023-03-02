When is it too late for a liver transplant? How to spot the signs?

Liver is the largest internal organ present in the human body. The main function of the organ is to process the blood leaving the stomach and the intestines, and breaking down, balancing and creating the nutrients that can be used by the rest of the body. It also helps in enzyme activation. But what do we do when the liver stops working? Due to various types of illnesses, the liver can have failure. In that case, experts recommend a liver transplant. The process of liver transplant includes removing the damaged organ from the body and replacing it with a healthy one. This usually happens when the liver is no longer able to perform any of its functions and can harm the processes of the body. But how do we know when is the right time to perform a liver transplant?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Mohanka, Director - Liver Transplant and HPB at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital said, “Patients with chronic liver disease or liver cirrhosis may have signs of liver failure such as jaundice (yellowness of eyes and urine), (ascites) fluid build-up in the belly, encephalopathy (lack of sleep, confusion, irrelevant talking or coma) and in some cases blood vomiting. These could be several non-specific symptoms such as weakness, loss of appetite, weight loss or weight gain, swelling in the feet, breathlessness, muscle loss, itching, bleeding from gums, kidney dysfunction and several others.”

Speaking of liver transplant, Dr Ravi Mohanka further added, “A transplant is generally required when it is difficult to control these symptoms with medicines. However, if such patients have additional severe disease of the heart or lungs or develop severe infections resistant to antibiotics and / or multiple organ failure, a liver transplant may be too risky.”

Sometimes it may get too late to do a liver transplant - “Patients with acute liver failure may have a signs such as jaundice, encephalopathy or bleeding tendency over a short period (days to weeks) and progress rapidly requiring an emergency liver transplant. Such patients need close monitoring in a specialized ICU. However, if they develop excessive brain swelling or severe infection, they may not be able to withstand a transplant,” added the expert.

