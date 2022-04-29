When it comes to kickboxing, there are 'no excuses’ for Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's fitness game is getting better by the day. The actor, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. Kriti loves her time in the gym – from acing high intensity workouts to bringing fun with a twist to her gym diaries to sharing intense routines off her gym workouts, the actor can do it all. Kriti, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the corners of her gym working out in beast mode. The actor also keeps giving us major fitness goals and motivation with her snippets.

Kriti, a day back, shared a short video of herself working out in the gym. Kriti's midweek fitness routine involves kickboxing and the actor shared a video from the same session with her fitness trainer. In the video. Kriti can be seen punching vigorously into a boxing bag. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen practising and acing her punches with her fitness trainer for supervision. Dressed in a grey cropped top and a grey pair of gym trousers, the actor can be seen wearing her red boxing gloves and focusing on perfecting her workouts.

When it comes to fitness, no excuses are good enough for Kriti to not be able to do it. The actor shared her fitness state of mind with these words - "No excuses," in the caption. Take a look at the video here:

Kickboxing comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and maintaining the body weight. It also helps in improving coordination and makes for an ideal cross-training workout. Kickboxing also helps in boosting confidence levels and reducing stress. It also helps in improving the posture of the body. Practising kickboxing every day helps in boosting energy levels as well.

