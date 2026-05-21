Which organ is one of the most resistant to cancer? Cardiologist reveals, shares the reason behind it

The heart is one of the most important organs in the human body. It is a powerful fist-sized muscle that pumps blood throughout the body through a network of blood vessels. Together, the heart and blood vessels make up the body's cardiovascular system.

The heart is actually one of the most cancer-resistant organs in the human body. (Pexel)

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It is one of the organs most affected by your lifestyle choices. According to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, though, most people fear dying from heart-related ailments, the heart is also one of the organs least likely to develop cancer.

Can the heart develop cancer?

In an Instagram post shared on May 16, Dr Yaranov, who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, highlighted how the heart is the only organ in the human body which is most resistant to cancer. In fact, he noted, primary heart cancer is so rare that many cardiologists may never see a true case during their entire careers.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, this is because the heart muscle rarely divides later in life, unlike other organs in the human body. He explained, “The heart is actually one of the most cancer-resistant organs in the human body. Why? Unlike many tissues in the body, heart muscle cells divide very little after early life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, this is because the heart muscle rarely divides later in life, unlike other organs in the human body. He explained, “The heart is actually one of the most cancer-resistant organs in the human body. Why? Unlike many tissues in the body, heart muscle cells divide very little after early life.” {{/usCountry}}

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What does this mean? The cardiologist highlighted that fewer cell divisions mean fewer opportunities for cancer-causing mutations. Moreover, the heart also exists in a constantly moving, high-energy environment that appears surprisingly hostile to tumour growth.

“That’s why cancers of the lung, colon, breast, and prostate are dramatically more common than cancers that actually start in the heart,” he added.

Does that mean your heart is safe?

Not really. According to Dr Yaranov, the fascinating part about our heart is that though it is cancer-resistant, the same lifestyle choices that increase cancer risk also increase the risk of heart disease. They are:

Smoking

Obesity

Poor diet

Physical inactivity

Chronic inflammation

Dr Yaranov cautioned, “So while the heart may naturally resist cancer better than many organs, it remains highly vulnerable to the way we live. Protecting your heart and lowering cancer risk often starts with the exact same decisions.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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