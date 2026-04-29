Who is most at risk during severe heatwaves? Doctor reveals the high-risk groups and steps to stay safe

A severe heatwave has gripped several parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department predicting sweltering conditions over northwest and central India. Moreover, in a recent AQI.in ranking, 19 out of 20 hottest cities in the world are in India.

Early heatwaves can have a sudden, severe impact on the body, especially when temperatures rise before people have time to adapt. (HT Photo)

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In these extreme conditions, safeguarding yourself and loved ones from the sweltering heat becomes necessary. Moreover, knowing who is most at risk is also important. To understand the same, HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr Mukta Agarwal, consultant in internal medicine at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.

Who is most at risk during early heatwaves?

According to Dr Mukta, early heatwaves can have a sudden, severe impact on the body, especially when temperatures rise before people have time to adapt. While a heatwave can impact the whole population, certain groups need to take special care. Here are the high-risk groups during early heatwaves, who should take the most precautions, according to Dr Mukta:

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Children are most at risk during a heatwave. (HT_PRINT)

{{^usCountry}} Elderly individuals: Reduced ability to regulate body temperature, combined with lower fluid intake and existing health conditions, makes older adults more vulnerable to dehydration and heat-related complications. Infants and young children: Their bodies heat up faster, and they depend on caregivers for hydration and cooling, increasing the risk of overheating and heat-related illnesses during sudden temperature spikes. People with chronic conditions: Conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and kidney disorders can worsen under heat stress, as the body struggles to maintain stability and manage fluid balance effectively. Outdoor workers: Continuous exposure to direct sunlight and physically demanding work leads to excessive fluid loss, making construction workers, delivery personnel, and labourers highly susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Pregnant women: Increased metabolic rate and fluid needs during pregnancy make women more prone to dehydration and heat stress, which can also impact fetal health if not managed properly. People on certain medications: Some medications interfere with the body’s ability to sweat or retain fluids, reducing heat tolerance and increasing the likelihood of overheating during early heatwaves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elderly individuals: Reduced ability to regulate body temperature, combined with lower fluid intake and existing health conditions, makes older adults more vulnerable to dehydration and heat-related complications. Infants and young children: Their bodies heat up faster, and they depend on caregivers for hydration and cooling, increasing the risk of overheating and heat-related illnesses during sudden temperature spikes. People with chronic conditions: Conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and kidney disorders can worsen under heat stress, as the body struggles to maintain stability and manage fluid balance effectively. Outdoor workers: Continuous exposure to direct sunlight and physically demanding work leads to excessive fluid loss, making construction workers, delivery personnel, and labourers highly susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Pregnant women: Increased metabolic rate and fluid needs during pregnancy make women more prone to dehydration and heat stress, which can also impact fetal health if not managed properly. People on certain medications: Some medications interfere with the body’s ability to sweat or retain fluids, reducing heat tolerance and increasing the likelihood of overheating during early heatwaves. {{/usCountry}}

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Stay well-hydrated during heatwaves. (Pexel)

Heat wave symptoms and how to stay safe

Dr Mukta noted that long-term exposure to high heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke. She also highlighted the common symptoms, which include:

dizziness

fatigue

excessive sweating or dry skin

nausea

headaches

confusion

According to her, these effects are often triggered by a combination of high temperatures, humidity, inadequate hydration, and prolonged outdoor exposure. Without timely intervention, the condition can escalate quickly, affecting vital organs and overall health.

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Lastly, she noted that preventing heat-related illnesses begins with awareness and simple precautions. She recommended, “Stay well-hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, wear light and breathable clothing, and ensure proper ventilation indoors. People should check on vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly and children, as it is equally important. Early action and mindful habits can significantly reduce the risks and help the body cope better with sudden heat changes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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