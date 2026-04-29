Who is most at risk during severe heatwaves? Doctor reveals the high-risk groups and steps to stay safe
A severe heatwave is affecting parts of India. Dr Mukta warns that early heatwaves can severely impact health, especially for vulnerable groups.
A severe heatwave has gripped several parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department predicting sweltering conditions over northwest and central India. Moreover, in a recent AQI.in ranking, 19 out of 20 hottest cities in the world are in India.
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In these extreme conditions, safeguarding yourself and loved ones from the sweltering heat becomes necessary. Moreover, knowing who is most at risk is also important. To understand the same, HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr Mukta Agarwal, consultant in internal medicine at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.
Who is most at risk during early heatwaves?
According to Dr Mukta, early heatwaves can have a sudden, severe impact on the body, especially when temperatures rise before people have time to adapt. While a heatwave can impact the whole population, certain groups need to take special care. Here are the high-risk groups during early heatwaves, who should take the most precautions, according to Dr Mukta:
- Elderly individuals: Reduced ability to regulate body temperature, combined with lower fluid intake and existing health conditions, makes older adults more vulnerable to dehydration and heat-related complications.
- Infants and young children: Their bodies heat up faster, and they depend on caregivers for hydration and cooling, increasing the risk of overheating and heat-related illnesses during sudden temperature spikes.
- People with chronic conditions: Conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and kidney disorders can worsen under heat stress, as the body struggles to maintain stability and manage fluid balance effectively.
- Outdoor workers: Continuous exposure to direct sunlight and physically demanding work leads to excessive fluid loss, making construction workers, delivery personnel, and labourers highly susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Pregnant women: Increased metabolic rate and fluid needs during pregnancy make women more prone to dehydration and heat stress, which can also impact fetal health if not managed properly.
- People on certain medications: Some medications interfere with the body’s ability to sweat or retain fluids, reducing heat tolerance and increasing the likelihood of overheating during early heatwaves.
- Elderly individuals: Reduced ability to regulate body temperature, combined with lower fluid intake and existing health conditions, makes older adults more vulnerable to dehydration and heat-related complications.
- Infants and young children: Their bodies heat up faster, and they depend on caregivers for hydration and cooling, increasing the risk of overheating and heat-related illnesses during sudden temperature spikes.
- People with chronic conditions: Conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and kidney disorders can worsen under heat stress, as the body struggles to maintain stability and manage fluid balance effectively.
- Outdoor workers: Continuous exposure to direct sunlight and physically demanding work leads to excessive fluid loss, making construction workers, delivery personnel, and labourers highly susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Pregnant women: Increased metabolic rate and fluid needs during pregnancy make women more prone to dehydration and heat stress, which can also impact fetal health if not managed properly.
- People on certain medications: Some medications interfere with the body’s ability to sweat or retain fluids, reducing heat tolerance and increasing the likelihood of overheating during early heatwaves.
Heat wave symptoms and how to stay safe
Dr Mukta noted that long-term exposure to high heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke. She also highlighted the common symptoms, which include:
- dizziness
- fatigue
- excessive sweating or dry skin
- nausea
- headaches
- confusion
According to her, these effects are often triggered by a combination of high temperatures, humidity, inadequate hydration, and prolonged outdoor exposure. Without timely intervention, the condition can escalate quickly, affecting vital organs and overall health.
Lastly, she noted that preventing heat-related illnesses begins with awareness and simple precautions. She recommended, “Stay well-hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, wear light and breathable clothing, and ensure proper ventilation indoors. People should check on vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly and children, as it is equally important. Early action and mindful habits can significantly reduce the risks and help the body cope better with sudden heat changes.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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