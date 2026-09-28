Why do Indians Google their symptoms before seeing a doctor? Expert explain the rise of online health searches

When someone develops an unfamiliar symptom today, the first instinct is often to search for it before booking a doctor's appointment. Google, YouTube, patient forums and increasingly AI tools provide immediate access to information. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Smriti Tandon, co-founder of Online Chikitsa Mitra and 120by80, Flagship Healthcare Platforms by Salubrious Technologies, shared reasons behind this digital search.

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Why do many Indians turn to Google before booking a doctor’s appointment?

“I believe patients are often trying to do something much more understandable,” said Smriti. They want to know whether they should be worried, whether someone else has experienced the same thing, which doctor they should consult, what treatment might involve and what it could cost before placing their health in someone else's hands.

Patients are often trying to do something much more understandable.

Experience matters

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{{^usCountry}} According to Smriti, people also search for experiences, not just medical information. Someone preparing for an investigation may want to know whether it was painful for others, while a person starting a medicine may look for experiences with side effects, recovery or treatment outcomes. These stories provide something medical information alone cannot: relatability and reassurance from someone who appears to have gone through the same experience. Element of fear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Smriti, people also search for experiences, not just medical information. Someone preparing for an investigation may want to know whether it was painful for others, while a person starting a medicine may look for experiences with side effects, recovery or treatment outcomes. These stories provide something medical information alone cannot: relatability and reassurance from someone who appears to have gone through the same experience. Element of fear {{/usCountry}}

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Smriti highlighted that there is also an element of fear in this behaviour that healthcare discussions sometimes overlook. Visiting a doctor can make an uncertain symptom suddenly feel more real, while patients may also worry about investigations they do not understand, a serious diagnosis or medical expenses they had not anticipated.

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“Stories about unexpected hospital bills, unnecessary procedures or poor experiences, amplified through news and social media, can add to this apprehension even though they may not represent healthcare encounters more broadly,” added Smriti.

Sense of preparation

Searching privately beforehand gives patients a sense of preparation and control at a time when they may otherwise feel vulnerable. Digital search also offers something patients increasingly value: time. It is available whenever they need it, allows them to ask questions privately and gives them as long as they want to understand something.

This becomes particularly relevant when contrasted with overcrowded OPDs, where patients may wait for considerable periods and then feel they have limited time to discuss several concerns.

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Digital search also offers something patients increasingly value: time.

“Instead of asking why Indians Google their symptoms before seeing a doctor, perhaps we should ask what their search behaviour is telling us,” said Smriti. Patients want to feel informed, reassured and more in control of their healthcare journey.

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The opportunity for digital healthcare is to provide that accessibility and convenience while preserving what information alone cannot provide: clinical context, judgement and accountability.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.