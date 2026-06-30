Jasmin Bhasin diagnosed with terminal ileitis, high risk infection, inflammation: What is it? Causes, symptom, treatment

According to Dr Pai, terminal ileitis is inflammation of the terminal ileum, the last part of the small intestine before it joins the large intestine. Although it is commonly associated with Crohn's disease , terminal ileitis is not always caused by Crohn's disease, he insisted.

To understand what terminal ileitis is, HT Lifestyle spoke with two doctors: Dr Nitin Pai, director of GI endoscopy and gastroenterology at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, and Dr Chetan Kalal, hepatologist and liver transplant physician at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai.

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin diagnosed with terminal ileitis, down with high risk infection and inflammation on birthday eve

This week, actor Jasmin Bhasin was diagnosed with terminal ileitis, a severe, high-risk infection and inflammation. On June 29, in a video posted on her Instagram story, Jasmin shared a concerning health update revealing that her birthday celebrations in Dubai took a serious turn when she fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised.

Moreover, Dr Pai and Dr Kala stressed that it can also result from bacterial or viral infections (such as Salmonella, Yersinia or Campylobacter), ), tuberculosis (very relevant in India, and can resemble Crohn's), prolonged use of certain medications, such as NSAIDs, reduced blood supply to the intestine, autoimmune disorders, vascular diseases, or, in some cases, a temporary, self-limiting inflammatory process.

“The terminal ileum is responsible for absorbing essential nutrients, particularly vitamin B12 and bile acids, so inflammation in this region can interfere with nutrient absorption and lead to digestive problems and nutritional deficiencies,” he further added, noting that knowing the exact cause is very important as the treatment is quite different for each.

According to Dr Kalal, terminal ileitis is not a disease, but rather a discovery, a red flag that something is irritating or attacking that portion of the gut.

He also listed some symptoms of the disease, including pain in the lower right abdomen (the usual site because the terminal ileum is located there), chronic or recurrent diarrhoea, fatigue, low-grade fever, and, in a few cases, blood in the stool. “Symptoms may be intermittent, leading to a delay in diagnosis — people might dismiss minor and frequent abdominal pain for months before getting a diagnosis,” Dr Kalal cautioned.

What happens when there’s a high-risk infection and inflammation because of it? Jasmin Bhasin was diagnosed with a high-risk infection and inflammation. According to Dr Pai, severe or prolonged inflammation can damage the intestinal lining, making it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients effectively. As a result, patients may experience persistent lower right abdominal pain, chronic diarrhoea, dehydration, weight loss, fatigue, and deficiencies of vitamin B12, iron, and fat-soluble vitamins.

In more advanced cases, he noted that inflammation may cause ulcers, bleeding, narrowing of the intestine (strictures), or abnormal connections between organs (fistulas), particularly in patients with Crohn's disease.

If left untreated, Dr Pai stressed that the condition can progress to intestinal obstruction, spread infection beyond the gut, and increase the risk of hospitalisation. Since treatment varies depending on the underlying cause, early diagnosis is essential for preventing complications.

What precautions or lifestyle changes are necessary? Although not every cause of terminal ileitis can be prevented, adopting healthy lifestyle habits can reduce the risk of infections and help control inflammation, according to Dr Pai. He and Dr Kalal listed some precautions or lifestyle changes patients with terminal ileitis should keep in mind:

Maintaining good hand hygiene, consuming clean drinking water, and following safe food practices can help prevent gastrointestinal infections

Do not self-medicate with pain medication such as ibuprofen or diclofenac (any other NSAID): These medications have been known to aggravate the inflammation of the ileum.

Stop smoking: It has a strong connection to increased Crohn's flares and increased complications.

Don't put off going to the doctor if abdominal pain, diarrhoea, or fever persists, as early detection is important to avoid complications.

Continue taking prescribed medicines during times when you are not feeling unwell; one of the most common reasons for relapses is stopping the medicine prematurely.

Stress control: Stress is not a direct cause, but is always associated with the frequency of flares in the IBD community.

Keep hydrated and monitor for dehydration in flares, particularly when having diarrhoea.

Followed routinely with imaging/colonoscopy to detect silent progression, as advised.

Eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet suited to individual symptoms.

Engaging in regular physical activity and managing stress through yoga, meditation, or mindfulness practices may also support gut health. Nutrient-rich foods to naturally support the body According to Dr Kalal, there is no cure for Crohn's, and no food can replace medical treatment for terminal ileitis; they go hand-in-hand. However, there are some foods that are frequently suggested to aid in healing and decreasing inflammatory burden: