Jasmin Bhasin diagnosed with terminal ileitis, down with high risk infection and inflammation on birthday eve

She said, “I am so sorry I have not been able to respond to all your lovely messages and post, but Aly has already posted this birthday cake and how we didn't end up how we expected. Life is very unexpected but I am much better and should be back soon, but I am grateful to all of your love for my birthday and all your best wishes for my speedy recovery.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jasmin wrote, “So as soon as I landed in Dubai the next day I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with terminal ileitis and severe high risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully I will recover soon and will be back.” She was seen speaking to fans in the video, from her hospital bed.

Jasmin Bhasin was hospitalised in Dubai after suffering a serious infection during her birthday trip with Aly Goni . The actor has now updates fans with what happened to her health in the last few days for which she had to be hospitalised. Aly and Jasmin celebrated her birthday in the hospital.

Terminal ileitis is the inflammation of the terminal ileum (the end of the small intestine). This causes right-sided lower abdominal pain, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), and occasionally bowel obstructions. In many cases, chronic inflammation of the ileum might cause these symptoms to linger. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Jain, principal director - internal medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, shared a list of nutrient-rich foods that may naturally support an anti-inflammatory diet. It includes turmeric, ginger, leafy greens, pulses/legumes and flaxseeds and nuts. (Read more about it here: Chronic inflammation troubles? Doctor shares 6 foods that may help calm the body naturally)

On Sunday, Aly posted a picture from the hospital to wish Jasmin. He wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans 😔 Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.

May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success.

Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. ❤️ Happy Birthday. love you, always."

Later, in his Instagram Stories, Aly wrote, "Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."