Why do men sleep faster than women? Sleep doctor reveals why wives sleep worse than their husbands

As a woman, have you noticed how you are still talking about your day, only to turn and find your husband already snoring? It is not that he is uninterested in what you have to say, and it is not your fault either that you can't drift off that easily. Science suggests that women are biologically predisposed to sleep worse than men, for a variety of reasons.

Women tend to have lighter sleep than men. (Pexels)

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Dr Christopher J Allen, a physician in sleep medicine and pediatric neurology with 20 years of experience in the medical field, shared the real reasons why women's sleep cycles may be affected in an April 18 Instagram post.

From hormonal changes to mental load, women face unique challenges that make restful sleep harder to achieve.

Let's go through all of the reasons one by one.

1. Hormones

A woman's hormonal system is far more complex, with multiple changes occurring in the body regularly, many of which come with noticeable side effects. This also impacts sleep adversely. The sleep doctor labelled hormonal changes as the ‘biggest’ reason, explaining that, unlike men, whose sleep hormones remain relatively stable, women's hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone, rise and fall with every cycle. Both play a key role in regulating the sleep cycle and determining how deep or light the sleep is. He further explained what happens before a period and during menopause: "When progesterone drops before your period, your sleep gets lighter and you wake up more. And when estrogen drops during perimenopause, your sleep fragments completely.”

2. Anxiety and depression

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Anxious mood keeps women up at night. (Shutterstock)

{{^usCountry}} Moving beyond hormonal health, women's emotional health also differs from men's, which in turn affects sleep quality. According to the doctor, women are more vulnerable to the direct impact of mood changes, such as anxiety and depression, on their sleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moving beyond hormonal health, women's emotional health also differs from men's, which in turn affects sleep quality. According to the doctor, women are more vulnerable to the direct impact of mood changes, such as anxiety and depression, on their sleep. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Chris explained this vulnerability in detail: “Women are twice as likely as men to have both anxiety and depression. But poor sleep makes anxiety worse, and anxiety makes sleep worse," indicating the bi-directional influence of mood and sleep.

Moreover, stress affects men and women differently, even in the same situations. According to the doctor, a man falls asleep within 10 minutes despite experiencing stress, whereas for women, the brain tends to stay alert.

3. Caregiving mode

Since women are seen as primary caregivers, this responsibility affects their sleep. The mental load does not switch off, even at night. The doctor explained that women tend to remain more mentally alert, keeping an ear out for a baby, tending to a sick child, or keeping track of family schedules. What is the result? With so much responsibility, the brain stays in a semi-alert state during sleep, leading to lighter and more easily disrupted rest.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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