Why do you wake up with a headache even when you have slept enough: Neurologist breaks down the possible causes

A headache upon waking isn't always a sign of a serious illness, but if it happens regularly, it's worth knowing what's behind it. The interesting thing about morning headaches is that sometimes they’re more a product of what went on during sleep than something that started after you got up. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kapil Khandelwal, senior consultant, Neurology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, explained the causes you should not overlook.

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Why do some people wake up with headaches?

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According to Dr Khandelwal, a common cause is not sleeping well. People who don't get enough sleep, have irregular sleep patterns, or are frequently woken up during the night can wake up with a dull, pressure-like headache.

Another important possibility is obstructive sleep apnoea, especially in people who snore loudly, wake up feeling unrefreshed, or have excessive daytime sleepiness. One of the symptoms of sleep apnoea, a condition which causes repeated interruptions in breathing that can lead to fluctuations in oxygen levels and disturb normal sleep, may be morning headaches.

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Dehydration may also be a factor, especially after a day of poor fluid intake, heavy sweating or alcohol use.

{{^usCountry}} “Dehydration may also be a factor, especially after a day of poor fluid intake, heavy sweating or alcohol use,” highlighted Dr Khandelwal. Some people can get a headache from missing meals, changing their caffeine intake, or drinking caffeine late in the day. During sleep, grinding of teeth and clenching of the jaw can cause pain in the temples, jaw, or forehead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dehydration may also be a factor, especially after a day of poor fluid intake, heavy sweating or alcohol use,” highlighted Dr Khandelwal. Some people can get a headache from missing meals, changing their caffeine intake, or drinking caffeine late in the day. During sleep, grinding of teeth and clenching of the jaw can cause pain in the temples, jaw, or forehead. {{/usCountry}}

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People who suffer from migraine can be triggered by sleep disturbance, stress, and changes in routine and may also suffer from headaches on waking. Another thing to consider with people who are regular painkiller users is medication overuse.

Type of pain

“The location and character of the pain may provide some clues but cannot on their own establish the diagnosis,” said Dr Khandelwal. If morning headaches are common, worsen with time, or are associated with snoring, jaw pain, nausea, or visual symptoms, a medical evaluation can help determine the cause. Keeping a headache diary can also help, noting sleep duration, caffeine intake, medication use, and associated symptoms.

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Some warning signs need urgent attention. Don’t ignore a sudden and very severe headache, a headache that is accompanied by weakness, confusion, seizures, fever with neck stiffness, or new problems with vision or speech. Also promptly evaluate any new headache or worsening headache during pregnancy or after a head injury.

Persistent early morning headaches are also to be taken care of for malignancy (brain tumour).

“Persistent early morning headaches are also to be taken care of for malignancy (brain tumour),” highlighted Dr Khandelwal. The trick is to not treat every morning headache as just a byproduct of stress or dehydration. Getting enough sleep, drinking enough water, and eating regular meals may help with occasional headaches. But if they keep recurring, it is worth getting them checked, as it is often better to treat the problem rather than taking painkillers.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.