Why do you wake up with a dry mouth even after drinking enough water? ENT doctor shares why it happens and when it can be serious

Do you also wake up in the morning feeling parched, with a dry throat, and scramble for that first sip of water that feels almost heavenly? Ever wondered why this happens, even though you drank water before bed and sometimes even in the middle of the night? Dr K Priya, senior consultant in ENT at SRM Global Hospital, Chennai, shed light on why this may happen and when you should seek medical advice.

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Why do you wake up with a dry mouth? When does this happen? The ENT doctor believed the reason may lie in how you breathe while sleeping: "I often see this problem not because of not drinking water but because of how a person breathes while sleeping.”

Waking up with a dry mouth may be linked to nasal blockages. Dr Priya pointed out that when the nose becomes blocked due to allergies, a deviated nasal septum, chronic sinus issues, nasal polyps or congestion, many people start breathing through their mouths. This can leave the mouth feeling sticky and dry.

Explaining why, she said, “Breathing through the mouth for hours at a time dries out our mouth. The constant airflow removes moisture. That’s why the mouth feels dry and sticky in the morning. It’s not about how much water you drink. It’s about how you breathe.”

Do people who snore wake up with a drier mouth? Another possible factor is sleep-disordered breathing. Dr Priya also cautioned that people who snore may sleep with their mouths open, which can dry out the mouth overnight. Morning dry mouth can sometimes also occur alongside obstructive sleep apnea.

If you frequently wake up with a dry mouth, especially alongside loud snoring, pauses in breathing, gasping during sleep or excessive daytime tiredness, you should go to a doctor then.