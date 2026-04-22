Waking up more tired than usual? 5 signs you are not getting quality sleep: From frequent nighttime urination to snoring

Sleeping seven to eight hours is the standard benchmark, usually reiterated by health professionals time and again. Quality sleep is essential for everything from brain function to heart health. In fact, some studies suggest that consistently sleeping late may accelerate brain ageing, while poor sleep habits can also place added stress on your cardiovascular system- meaning sleep deprivation is a precursor for many health issues. But here’s the oversight: even if you are getting those recommended seven to eight hours, it still doesn’t guarantee good-quality sleep. You can clock in a full night’s rest and yet wake up feeling anything but refreshed, productive, or mentally sharp.



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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Pranav Kaistha, sleep diagnostics specialist and co-founder at SomniScan, revealed that actual sleep quality does not solely come from the hours you sleep. While clocking in the time is useful, only focusing on it will be like misplacing your priority. Broaden your horizon and learn to detect signs of low-quality sleep.

“You can spend eight full hours in bed and still wake up feeling tired, heavy, or mentally foggy. That’s because real sleep isn’t just about clocking time. It’s about whether your brain and body actually got the chance to recover,” he said. He debunked the belief that sleeping the standard seven to eight hours can make you feel refreshed and well-rested the next day. Despite sleeping enough, you still may feel tired the next morning. The sleep specialist too acknowledged, “It’s not just about how long you sleep — it’s about how well you sleep.”

Sleep health, therefore, requires a dual-pronged approach to ensure truly well-rounded rest. One part involves clocking in the recommended number of hours, while the other is rooted in habits that support and protect your REM sleep cycle, allowing your body and mind to fully recover.

How do you know you are not getting quality sleep? The sleep specialist shared these signs: