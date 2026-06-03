Why standing all day is not healthier than sitting: Endocrinologist explains what may happen to your nerves

Sitting for long hours receives considerable backlash and criticism for contributing to many sedentary lifestyle-related diseases, and rightly so. As a result, some people swing to the opposite end of the spectrum and assume that standing for long hours is a healthier alternative. The intent behind it is understandable: to avoid prolonged sitting and stay more active.ALSO READ: Afraid fruits will spike blood sugar this summer? Endocrinologist shares correct way to eat mango, watermelon, and more

Standing long hours on metro can trigger discomfort like tingling or burning sensation in legs. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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But standing continuously for long periods is not the best idea either. Instances of prolonged standing include long hours of commuting or using standing desks for the entire day. This way, they spend the entire day standing, which also has silent health implications.

Let's understand the health implications of standing all day and why it should be avoided. Dr Sanjay Kalra, treasurer, International Society of Endocrinology (ISE); Vice President, South Asian Obesity Forum (SOF), Bharti Hospital, Karnal, explained to HT Lifestyle the discomfort that may follow prolonged standing.

Initially, he believed the pain could be mistaken for fatigue, “It starts small. A heavy ache in your legs, burning sensation, tingling, or numbness in your feet after a long day. Many brush it off as simple tiredness.”

What exactly is the pain?

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{{^usCountry}} These sensations may feel common after a long commute or after remaining in the same position for hours, and are usually dismissed as fatigue. However, something more serious may be happening inside the body, involving compression of the nerves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These sensations may feel common after a long commute or after remaining in the same position for hours, and are usually dismissed as fatigue. However, something more serious may be happening inside the body, involving compression of the nerves. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Nerve discomfort often starts with everyday habits. Long commutes, extended hours of standing in one place or sitting in cramped positions during the commute, can compress the sciatic and peripheral nerves in your body, which run from your lower back down to your feet,” the endocrinologist cautioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nerve discomfort often starts with everyday habits. Long commutes, extended hours of standing in one place or sitting in cramped positions during the commute, can compress the sciatic and peripheral nerves in your body, which run from your lower back down to your feet,” the endocrinologist cautioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now, what does this nerve compression do? This is actually the reason why blood flow gets reduced, causing persistent tingling, numbness, burning sensations or even sharp pain. Sometimes the pressure continues to grow; these symptoms may become more frequent and start interfering with daily activities, making it hard to stand comfortably or do regular activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, what does this nerve compression do? This is actually the reason why blood flow gets reduced, causing persistent tingling, numbness, burning sensations or even sharp pain. Sometimes the pressure continues to grow; these symptoms may become more frequent and start interfering with daily activities, making it hard to stand comfortably or do regular activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Sensations like tingling and sharp pain may occur. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Is there a name for this condition?

Next, we looked at how this condition is described medically. The doctor explained that these symptoms may eventually signal peripheral neuropathy, a condition that occurs when the peripheral nerves are damaged or irritated. Apart from nerve compression caused by long hours of standing, diabetes is also one of the most recognised causes. Nutritional deficiency, like deficiencies of B vitamins, can also be another reason.

How can you support nerve health?

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Aside from correcting the habit of prolonged standing, the doctor recommended maintaining a better balance by taking short walking breaks every 20-30 minutes, stretching your legs, maintaining good posture, and wearing comfortable, supportive footwear. These small changes can help reduce nerve pressure and discomfort.

Aside from exercises, consider addressing nutritional deficiencies. Here are some of the tips:

1. B Vitamin deficiency

B1, B6 and B12 are critical for maintaining nerve health.

Vitamin B12 helps maintain the protective covering of nerves, called the myelin sheath. Vitamin B1 helps protect nerves from damage, while Vitamin B6 supports overall nerve function.

2. Consult doctor about supplementation

Doctor may recommend supplements containing cyanocobalamin, an active form of Vitamin B12 to help support nerve repair.

Avoid self-medicating, especially high-dose supplements.

3. Use topical relief

For burning, tingling or numbness in hands and feet, topical formulations containing 0.075% capsaicin, methanol, eucalyptus and camphor may provide targeted relief.

Apply 3-4 times daily, or as prescribed for up to 8 weeks.

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In short, balance is the way forward. Do exercises in between to mitigate long hours of sitting. Standing is not the solution you expected it to be.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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