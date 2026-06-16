Woman reveals 5 'embarrassing' symptoms she dismissed before being diagnosed with breast cancer: 'I thought it was PMS'

Breast cancer symptoms are often associated with lumps or visible changes in the breast, but some warning signs can be far less obvious. Content creator Sara Galher shared her experience on Instagram, revealing several unexpected symptoms she initially dismissed before being diagnosed with breast cancer. (Also read: Walking 6K, 12K or 18K steps a day? Fitness coach reveals how many pounds of fat you could lose )

Sara Galher shares surprising breast cancer symptoms

Woman shares unexpected breast cancer signs you shouldn't ignore.(Unsplash)

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“Here are five embarrassing ways my body tried to tell me it was breast cancer,” Sara wrote in her June 11 Instagram post.

According to her, one of the earliest signs was a persistent and unusual body odour. “It didn’t matter if I showered three times a day. There was this odour I couldn’t shake off.”

She also noticed excessive sweating, particularly under one arm. “I couldn’t wear a tight top for the life of me. What I didn’t realise was that it was just the right armpit, the side cancer was on.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sara said she experienced drenching night sweats and frequent hot flashes, symptoms she initially attributed to hormonal changes. “I really thought it was perimenopause.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara said she experienced drenching night sweats and frequent hot flashes, symptoms she initially attributed to hormonal changes. “I really thought it was perimenopause.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another unexpected change was her menstrual cycle. “My period started coming twice a month.” Other warning signs she experienced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another unexpected change was her menstrual cycle. “My period started coming twice a month.” Other warning signs she experienced {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In addition to these symptoms, Sara noticed that her right armpit appeared bulkier than usual. She also experienced excessive itching, dryness, swelling, and soreness in her right breast. “I just thought it was PMS with weight gain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to these symptoms, Sara noticed that her right armpit appeared bulkier than usual. She also experienced excessive itching, dryness, swelling, and soreness in her right breast. “I just thought it was PMS with weight gain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the most concerning symptoms was a change in the texture of the skin on her breast. “Orange peel-like skin on my right breast. I thought it was stretch marks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most concerning symptoms was a change in the texture of the skin on her breast. “Orange peel-like skin on my right breast. I thought it was stretch marks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Encouraging others to pay attention to unusual bodily changes, Sara urged people not to ignore persistent symptoms. “Check out unusual changes in your body and schedule an appointment with your doctor or hormone specialist to start ruling out symptoms. Don’t let life get in the way of your checkups. Don’t brush symptoms off.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Encouraging others to pay attention to unusual bodily changes, Sara urged people not to ignore persistent symptoms. “Check out unusual changes in your body and schedule an appointment with your doctor or hormone specialist to start ruling out symptoms. Don’t let life get in the way of your checkups. Don’t brush symptoms off.” {{/usCountry}}

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While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate breast cancer, experts recommend seeking medical advice if you notice persistent or unusual changes in your body, especially those affecting the breasts or underarm area. Early detection remains one of the most important factors in successful treatment outcomes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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