Woman shares how losing 20 kg changed her life beyond the weighing scale: ‘I only used to wear baggy clothes'

Losing weight can bring changes that go beyond the number on the weighing scale. For nutritionist Namita Satheesh, losing 20 kg changed the way she dressed, socialised, travelled and viewed her relationship with food.

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In a September 15 Instagram post, Namita reflected on the changes she experienced after her weight-loss journey, sharing how becoming fitter also helped her feel more comfortable in her body and more open to new experiences. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 12 months shares simple weight loss tips she ‘stole’ from Reddit: Meal prep to post-dinner walks )

‘I started wearing clothes that I feel good in’

Namita said one of the biggest changes was how she approached clothing. Instead of choosing outfits to hide her body, she began wearing clothes that made her feel good. “I started liking how I looked. I hardly have any pics from when I was 80 kg,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} She adds, “I’m comfortable wearing sports bras to the gym. I only used to wear baggy clothes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds, “I’m comfortable wearing sports bras to the gym. I only used to wear baggy clothes." {{/usCountry}}

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Namita said she began running, swimming and hiking, describing the experiences as opportunities she may not have felt comfortable pursuing earlier. “I started backpacking, ’cause now I’m strong enough to walk around with a 10 kg backpack,” she shared.

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Namita said the changes also affected her social life. As she became more confident in her appearance, she found herself more willing to go out and meet people. “I started putting effort into dressing up for special occasions. I feel more confidence in my skin and so I started taking care of my looks more,” Naimta said.

From being shy to making friends while travelling

Travel also became a different experience for Namita. She described herself as having gone from being “super shy” to making friends while travelling.

For Namita, the transformation was not only physical. She also spoke about developing a healthier relationship with food. “I healed my relationship with food. These days I rarely emotionally eat,” she wrote.

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She also said feeling less conscious about her appearance: “I started saying yes to more experiences ’cause I was no longer worrying about how I looked.”

Her reflections highlight how a weight-loss journey can involve changes in confidence, physical activity, social life and one’s relationship with food, rather than being limited to changes in body weight alone.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.