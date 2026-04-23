Woman walks 5 km every morning but nearly falls while washing her face: Neurologist explains the puzzling case

On April 21, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, who goes by the handle Hyderabad Doctor on X, shared a puzzling case of a woman who fainted whenever she washed her face. Dr Sudhir tried to solve the medical anomaly in a post he shared on X.

Sensory ataxia is caused by the impairment of the somatosensory nerves, leading to the interruption of sensory feedback signals. (Pexels)

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According to the neurologist, the woman was a healthy, 40-year-old individual who walked normally in daylight and had no weakness in her legs. However, every time she tried to wash her face or walk at night with the lights off, she lost her balance. Also Read | Is rubbing banana peel on the skin a natural Botox alternative? Maryland doctor explains

“She walks 5 km every morning. But nearly falls... while washing her face. A clinical puzzle: A 40-year-old woman walks normally in daylight, and has no weakness of legs. But she loses her balance while washing her face and while walking at night (with the lights off). What is the diagnosis?” Dr Sudhir wrote in the post.

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{{^usCountry}} Why does a healthy woman lose balance in the dark? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why does a healthy woman lose balance in the dark? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the mysterious case of the woman on social media, Dr Sudhir suggested that her issue could be linked to four ailments, including cerebellar ataxia, vestibular disorder, vitamin B12 deficiency, and functional gait disorder. However, per the neurologist, only one of these was the real problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the mysterious case of the woman on social media, Dr Sudhir suggested that her issue could be linked to four ailments, including cerebellar ataxia, vestibular disorder, vitamin B12 deficiency, and functional gait disorder. However, per the neurologist, only one of these was the real problem. {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining the main cause of this medical anomaly, Dr Sudhir noted that the clue lies in the woman's medical history. According to him, if the woman could walk normally with her eyes open and was only imbalanced when her vision was removed, it means she has a vitamin B12 deficiency.

He elaborated, “This is sensory ataxia due to involvement of the posterior columns. Vision compensates during the day. Remove vision, and the patient becomes unsteady. This is the clinical equivalent of a classic Romberg positive. Most common cause? Vitamin B12 deficiency.”

“Take-home: Walks fine in light, unstable in dark is suggestive of a posterior column problem. Check for vitamin B12 deficiency,” he further added.

Vitamin B12 deficiency, sensory ataxia and a positive Romberg test explained

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For the uninitiated, according to Physiopedia, a Romberg test is positive when the patient is unable to maintain balance with their eyes closed. Meanwhile, sensory ataxia is a form of ataxia caused by the impairment of the somatosensory nerves, leading to the interruption of sensory feedback signals. It is characterised by postural instability and lack of coordination that worsen when visual input is removed.

Meanwhile, the NHS says that a vitamin B12 deficiency should be treated as early as possible, as it can also cause symptoms that affect your brain and nervous system (neurological symptoms), including numbness, muscle weakness, and psychological problems, which can range from mild depression or anxiety to confusion and dementia.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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