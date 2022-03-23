Wonderful benefits of paan or betel leaf as per Ayurveda; how to eat paan in summers

Betel leaf or paan has an important place in Indian culture and is considered auspicious in religious ceremonies, marriages and poojas. The heart-shaped leaf finds mention even in Skanda Purana which goes back to sixth century. It is said paan or betel leaf was one of the objects that came out of the churning of oceans by devas and asuras during samudra manthan. (Also read: How Ayurveda and yoga have influenced the world)

Also known as tambul, tamalapaku, nagavalli and nagarbel, paan is traditionally eaten after meals considering its aromatic and powerful flavour that serves as a natural mouth freshener.

Paan is not popular without a reason. According to Ayurveda, betel leaves is packed with medicinal and other health benefits. Ayurveda has mentioned many curative and healing health benefits of betel leaves.

Betel leaf or paan has high water content and low calories. It also has low levels of fat and moderate amounts of protein. It is also said to be packed with nutrients such as iodine, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2 and nicotinic acid.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share the amazing benefits of paan or betel leaf.

"It is widely used in the treatment of cough, asthma, headache, rhinitis, arthritic joint pain, anorexia etc. It relieves pain, inflammation and swelling. It is best used in Kapha disorders," says the expert.

"The leaves are full of vitamins like vitamin C, thiamine, niacin, riboflavin and carotene and are a great source of calcium. Since betel is an aromatic creeper, you can easily grow it as an ornamental plant in your homes and derive the maximum health benefits from the same," she adds.

Dr Bhavsar also lists out some medicinal properties of the betel leaf as per Ayurveda.

Rasa (taste) – Tiktha (bitter), Katu (pungent)

Vipaka (post digestive effect) – Katu (pungent)

Virya (potency) – Ushna (hot)

Guna (qualities) – Kshara (alkaline)

Laghu (light to digest).

In case you do not like to chew paan but still want to experience its powerful flavour and reap its wonderful benefits, here's a recipe of mouth-watering paan shot, which is also good for summers.

"Paan is hot in nature but paan shots are cooling as they contain gulkand, coconut and fennel seeds. So sip in these paan shots and keep summer heat at bay," the expert says.

Here's everything you need:

4 paan (betel leaves) torn into small pieces

4 tsp gulkand

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp grated coconut

1 tbsp rock sugar/misri (optional)

1/4th cup water

Recipe:

* First of all add the pieces of paan in the mixer.

* Then add all other ingredients except water and blend them for a few seconds.

* Then add water and blend until smooth.

* And your paan shots are ready