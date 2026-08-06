Working out after a long break? Doctors explain why you should start slowly

Have you gone without exercising for a long time? It could be due to a variety of reasons, like a stressful phase at work with tight schedules and long meetings. When life gets hectic, the first thing that slips from the routine is the workout.



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But once you return, it may not be like picking up where you left off. After some time off workouts and then returning, your body needs time to readjust to physical activity, so it is not as simple as picking up where you left off.

Experts weighed in on the matter. Dr Yogeesh Kamat, specialist knee and hip surgeon, and Dr Bishwaranjan Das, specialist lower limb rehabilitation practitioner at KMC Hospital, Mangalore, described what happens to the body during a long exercise break and explained the right way to return to working out.

What happens if you don't exercise for a long time?

When you return to exercise after a long pause, you may notice that your body feels unusually sore and tired. But why does this happen?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Kamat explained, "Getting back to exercise after a long break can feel challenging. A prolonged period of inactivity not only affects flexibility and endurance but also strength. It is important to realize your body needs time to readjust to get back to the previous level. Hence, jumping straight into heavy workouts can result in excessive muscle soreness, fatigue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Kamat explained, "Getting back to exercise after a long break can feel challenging. A prolonged period of inactivity not only affects flexibility and endurance but also strength. It is important to realize your body needs time to readjust to get back to the previous level. Hence, jumping straight into heavy workouts can result in excessive muscle soreness, fatigue.” {{/usCountry}}

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So you may not be able to immediately exercise at the same intensity as you did before the break. Your flexibility, stamina, and strength went down during the time of inactivity, so your body requires time to adjust and gradually rebuild its capacity.

In fact, Dr Kamat shared an alarming observation from his practice: "Over 75% of knee injury-related operations in working individuals over 30 years result from sudden return to sport after long breaks from exercise routines.”

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It reveals the perils of resuming strenuous workouts or sports too quickly. You will have to restart slowly instead of immediately returning to your previous workout intensity.

This means if you don't start slowly, you may experience soreness, fatigue, and even risk of injury. Best to start slow and build up again.

How to resume?

Begin with stretching!

Dr Bishwaranjan Das recommended beginning slowly and following a stepwise approach. He also emphasised that the proportion of each exercise component should be personalised: “The proportion of each component needs to be individualised for every person as per their situation & capacity. The therapist practitioner’s role is not to give routine sessions but advice on what to be done at the gym and then assess the technique and result at periodic intervals.”

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So, if you are looking for a standardised workout that suits everyone returning after a break, you may be mistaken. The intensity and combination of exercises should also be based on your present fitness level and capacity.

Dr Das recommended these, the very basics of each:

Stretching: Helps to improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, and prepare the muscles and joints for physical activity. Cardio: Enhances heart and lung function, improves circulation, and gradually rebuilds endurance. Weight training: Basic exercises also strengthen muscles, bones, and joints, and provide better support and stability for the lower limbs. Posture: Maintain correct body alignment helps reduce strain and prevent injuries during exercise and everyday activities.

He also advised eating a balanced diet to support the body as it recovers, along with optimum hydration and quality sleep for better muscle recovery.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.