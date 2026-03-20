Tip of the day: Do this exercise every week to improve your memory
For older adults, exercising at a particular intensity improves their memory by strengthening their hippocampal function.
Exercise is revered time and again as one of the best ways to keep your body fit and agile. It helps prevent many lifestyle diseases. It is recommended to stay active and do some basic exercises regularly to maintain your fitness.
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But beyond physical health, your brain also reaps rewards. Skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, reasoning, and especially memory are strengthened from staying active.
When talking about exercise, the intensity also matters. There are different levels, from light activities to moderate and vigorous workouts. Each of them has its own advantageous but some offer slightly greater benefits than others.
For today's tips, let's see which exercise can help improve your memory.
Tip of the day: Do HIIT exercise
Exercise offers protective benefits for your brain health, improving cognitive functions. According to a study published in Ageing and Disease, researchers identified a particular type of exercise that helps strengthen memory and learning, especially in older adults. Higher-intensity training (HIIT) was found to be the most beneficial.
In the study, the researchers followed participants aged 65-85, divided into three groups based on exercise intensity: low-intensity training, medium-intensity training, and high-intensity training. The participants performed these exercises for six months. The results showed that those who did HIIT experienced improvements in hippocampal function.
How often should you do HIIT exercise?
HIIT is a form of intense exercise performed in short bursts, including sprints, skipping rope, jump squats, and mountain climbers. It works by helping brain cells grow and develop connections. In fact, the benefits can last up to five years. The researchers also recommended that just three HIIT sessions per week for six months could improve your brain health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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