World Arthritis Day 2025: 7 best pain relief products to ease joint discomfort and reduce stiffness
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 10:00 am IST
For World Arthritis Day 2025, explore effective pain relief products designed to reduce joint stiffness and ease your discomfort.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Dr Ortho O I L 120ml (Pack of 2) View Details
₹531
Flamingo Plus Orthopaedic Heating Pad - JUMBO SIZE for Back Pain & Period Cramps Relief – Heat Belt with Temperature Controller | 2-Years Warranty | Ideal Gift for Women, Parents & Loved Ones | 41 Cm X 31.5 Cm | View Details
₹1,624
MEDTECH Orthopaedic Electric Heating Pad | Heat Belt with Temperature Controller | Pain Relief Heating Belt for Lower Back, Knee, Shoulder, Cramps, & Neck | Heat Pad Back Pain Relief | Regular,Black View Details
NEENCA NEENCA Knee Brace with Side Stabilizers & Patella Gel Pads, Adjustable Compression Knee Support Braces for Knee Pain, Meniscus Tear,Arthritis, Joint Pain Relief,Injury Recovery - Single (DarkBlue, Large) View Details
₹849
TYNOR Wrist & Forearm Splint, for Pain Relief and Support | Adjustable Compression Brace for Carpal Tunnel, Arthritis, Sprains & Injuries | Comfortable for Right Hand – Pack of 1 (Grey, Small) View Details
₹547
AGARO Dual Channel TENS Massager View Details
Moov Fast Pain Relief Spray - 80g (Pack of 2) | Suitable for Back Pain, Muscle Pain, Joint Pain, Knee Pain | 100% Ayurvedic Formula | Suitable for Sports & Gym related injuries View Details
₹569
SELLASTIC Knee Massager for Joint Pain Relief with Heat, Rechargeable Red Light Vibration Knee Arthritis Massage Physiotherapy Machine for Women, Elder Age, Men - 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹3,186
HealthyHey Nutrition Glucosamine Chondroitin and MSM for Cartilage; Joint and Bone, 90 Capsules View Details
₹695
Carbamide Forte Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules View Details
