World Bipolar Day 2023: Psychiatrist on effective tips to manage mood swings

People with bipolar disorder undergo intense highs and lows as the brain disorder can affects your moods in a variety of ways. Depression and mania are usually the two aspects of bipolar disorder, and they appear in cycle; during the former phase a person may suffer from low moods, less energy, irritability while in the latter, one may feel euphoric, excited and full of energy. Manic phase could lead one to take risky decisions they wouldn't take normally while in depressive phase, a person may have difficulty taking decisions. People with bipolar disorder can lead a normal life with the help of medication and therapy. However, it's important to regular one's lifestyle and triggers must be avoided. Stress, irregular sleep patterns, drugs, and alcohol can all cause mood swings in vulnerable people. The disorder is believed to be caused by chemical imbalances or dysregulated brain activity. (Also read: Bipolar disorder: Warning symptoms you should know; types, causes, treatment)

World Bipolar Day is observed on March 30 every year and the day aims at spreading awareness about this brain disorder. (Shutterstock)

"World Bipolar Day is an important day that aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma around bipolar disorder. If you or someone you know is living with bipolar disorder, managing mood swings can be a significant challenge," says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road says following a structured routine when it comes to eating, exercising, and sleeping can help people with bipolar disorder.

"It will be essential for you to exercise every day as it helps to reduce anxiety, stress, and depression and bump up the production of the brain's feel-good neurotransmitters, called endorphins to perk up the mood. A sound sleep at night can help you to stay active and energised. Insufficient sleep can impact the mood leaving you irritated, dull, and fatigued, says Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

Eat nutritious diet

"Pay attention to your diet by eating nutritious food and avoiding processed ones. Eating large meals is a strict no-no. Opt for smaller meals to improve your mood. That’s because blood sugar shifts after large meals and may contribute to emotional changes. Smaller meals can help to keep blood sugar levels within the targeted range and to avoid general mood swings," says Dr Anand.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor shares other lifestyle changes to manage the disease:

Stick to a routine

Bipolar disorder can disrupt your sleep schedule, which can trigger mood swings. Establish a regular sleep schedule and try to stick to it as closely as possible. This can help regulate your mood and make it easier to manage.

Practice stress management techniques

Stress is a common trigger for mood swings. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, mindfulness meditation, or yoga. These activities can help you reduce stress and stay centred.

Take your medication as prescribed

.Medication is an essential part of bipolar disorder treatment. Follow your doctor's instructions carefully and take your medication as prescribed. Don't stop taking medication without consulting your doctor, as this can lead to mood swings.

Keep track of your symptoms

Keep a mood journal to track your symptoms and identify patterns. This can help you and your doctor develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses your specific needs.

Build a support system

Living with bipolar disorder can be challenging, and having a supportive network can make all the difference. Reach out to friends and family members, join a support group, or consider working with a therapist.

Avoid alcohol and drugs

Alcohol and drugs can trigger mood swings and interfere with medication. If you're living with bipolar disorder, it's important to avoid these substances altogether.

Learn to recognise triggers

Certain situations or events can trigger mood swings, such as changes in routine or relationships. Learn to recognise these triggers and develop strategies to manage them. For example, if a change in routine triggers a mood swing, you can plan ahead to minimize the disruption.

Managing bipolar disorder is an ongoing process that requires patience and dedication. With the right treatment and support, it is possible to lead a fulfilling life.

