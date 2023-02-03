Bipolar disorder: Warning symptoms you should know; types, causes, treatment

Bipolar disorder also known as manic depression is a mental health problem characterised by intense highs and lows in a person's mood, energy and ability to function. The disorder can affect your mood in a variety of ways depending on its type. Bipolar 1 is diagnosed with appearance of at least one manic episode. During such episode, one may feel euphoric, excited and full of energy. They may also take risky decisions that they wouldn't in normal course of life. (Also read: 5 quick exercises to cope with anxiety and depression)

Bipolar 2 is diagnosed with presence of at least one episode of depression for 2 weeks or longer and at least 1 episode of hypomania which lasts 4 days or longer. Hypomania symptoms are milder than mania symptoms and people around may not even notice the increased levels of energy or productivity unless someone close can detect unusual changes. Bipolar 2 is more common in women. Cyclothymia is another type of bipolar disorder that has periods of depression and mania on and off for 2 years or longer.

What is bipolar disorder?

"Bipolar disorder is a brain disorder that causes changes in an individual's mood, energy, and ability to function. Bipolar disorder patients go through severe emotional experiences known as mood episodes, which often take place over discrete intervals of days to weeks. These mood swings are classified as depressive, manic, or hypomanic (an unusually joyful or angry mood, sad mood). Bipolar disorder patients typically go through neutral mood phases too. People with bipolar disorder can lead active, fulfilling lives when properly managed," says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

The term 'bipolar disorder' refers to three distinct diagnoses - bipolar I, bipolar II, and cyclothymic disorder.

What causes bipolar disorder

Dr Jyoti says 80–90% of people with bipolar disorder have a family member who is either depressed or has the disorder.

"Stress, irregular sleep patterns, drugs, and alcohol can all cause mood swings in persons who are already vulnerable. Although the precise brain-based causes of bipolar disorder are unknown, it is believed that chemical imbalances are the root cause of dysregulated brain activity," says the expert.

Warning symptoms of bipolar disorder

- Extreme sadness

- Exhaustion and low energy

- A lack of motivation

- A feeling of hopelessness

- Loss of enjoyment in previously enjoyable activities

- Difficulty in focusing and choosing what to do

- Excessive sobbing

- Irritability

- An increased need for sleep

- Insomnia or oversleeping.

- A change in appetite that results in weight loss or gain.

- Suicidal thoughts to end the life.

Tips for prevention

Bipolar disorder cannot be entirely avoided. To stop bipolar illness or other mental health issues from getting worse, treatment should be sought as soon as a mental health disorder manifests, suggests Dr Jyoti.

